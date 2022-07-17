These tips will help you get out of a reading block

Debbie Israel, a rabbi in Watsonville, California, used to describe herself as a bookworm. This was before the pandemic hit and, along with a sense of inertia that permeated every aspect of her life, torpedoing her love for reading. Suddenly, it took her weeks to finish even one book lighter.

“And don’t even talk to me about the audiobooks,” she wrote when we asked our readers about their experiences with reading crises. When she left home for work, audiobooks “were a way of life. Now, listening to them is an arduous task.”

To get out of the rut, Israel is rereading, for the fourth or fifth time, her favorite book of all time, As a Driven Leaf, by Milton Steinberg.

Returning to a beloved book is one of many strategies to combat reading crises. If you’re finding yourself in a similar situation, if your love for books has been on the wane because of the pandemic, the news cycle, a personal loss, or something more nebulous, one of these techniques — culled from reader responses — might help. help you rekindle your relationship with reading.

Reread an old favorite

In early 2021, Mary Reed of St. Paul, Minnesota, was having a “too many frogs and too few princes” experience with the new books she was trying to read. So she decided to revisit the series Inspector Gamacheby Louise Penny, the books monkeewrench, by PJ Tracy, and the series expand, by James SA Corey. “It took five months,” she wrote, “but these series helped me through the hard times of trying out several new books and throwing them aside after a few chapters.”

Diving back into old favorites led her to pick up – and enjoy – new books. “I think during that second year of the pandemic, I just needed to spend time with some old literary friends,” she wrote. “It was comforting.”

For Elisabeth Wooster of Salem, Virginia, it was Edith Wharton’s The Age of Innocence that solved it all. “Reading something great makes me eager to read something new,” she wrote.

switch genres

Brooklyn’s Alyssa Neumann spent most of 2022 in a doldrums with readings. “What helped me was completely changing the genres I had devoured up until then (romance and science fiction) and picking up manga for the first time since I was 13,” she wrote. After devouring the series Spy x Family, from Tatsuya Endo, she finally managed to catch a romance: Black Sun, by Rebecca Roanhorse, “a fantasy with the best opening chapter I’ve ever read”.

The solution for David Richards of Deep River, Connecticut, is to “put aside the book I’m stuck on and start a book in some very different genre.” Switching from nonfiction to novel, for example, “rekindles my desire to read, and when I finish the novel, I go back to the nonfiction book.”

change formats

Marguerite Katchen, from Cincinnati, was in the habit of listening to audiobooks, finishing one book a week while gardening or cleaning. “But I lost interest in all of them,” she wrote. Then she started reading physical books before bed, which seemed to work: “Now the last audiobook I tried to start feels new again,” she wrote.

Chicago’s Hannah Boardman does the opposite. “When I don’t feel like reading, I grab an audiobook from the library and listen to it while I work,” she wrote. “It reminds me why I love to read and often when the book is done I’m ready to pick up a physical book again.”

set goals

Do you remember those school reading boards? Some readers still find value in accumulating (metaphorical) gold stars. Barbara Lariviere, of Haddonfield, New Jersey, forces herself to read ten pages a day until she finishes the book that makes her feel “down,” and then rewards herself with “something fun.” “There is also the ‘ten minutes a day’ method, which led me to face War and Peace, Don Quixote and Alexandria Quartet.”

start with the little ones

Ellen Fowler Hummel of Wilmette, Illinois, had an unexpected reading crisis in April when she contracted Covid and her attention disappeared. “I thought I would have days of reading while I recovered, but my eyes and head hurt and reading was the last thing I felt like doing,” she wrote. “One morning I took The Best American Short Stories 2011, which was on the bookshelf of the unread. I looked up the shortest short story in the index and told myself I would just read this one. And that’s what I did. The next day I read another. And the next day I read a story by runaway, by Alice Munro, which was also on my shelves. The stories were so different from each other that it reminded me again why I like to read.”

Kris Motyka, from Naples, Florida, has a similar tactic: She opens a poetry book and reads a few random poems. “I open books by Thoreau and Emerson to any page and spend five minutes immersed in the words,” wrote Motyka. “After a few days or weeks, I’m ready to start reading entire books again.”

Browse the Children’s Bookshelf

Tracy Kephart, of Ohio Township, Pennsylvania, stopped reading to her son a few years ago, but when she finds herself in a reading crisis, she picks up a children’s book to pick up pace. “I recognized that even in the worst reading blocks, I always loved reading to my son, and part of that was the magic of easy reading from the school books we were enjoying at the time,” she wrote. “I know I could read a short story, for example, but children’s books are usually written to inspire a love of reading, and that always works for me.”

Brooklyn’s Janet Reid seeks even simpler prose. “I had moments when everything tasted like gray,” she wrote. “And the ONLY thing that saved me was the picture books. Brilliant colors, visual and text stories – and always, always, always a sense of wonder at the world.”

Let yourself be guided by luck

Sometimes getting out of a crisis is simply a matter of finding the right book. Lori Michalec of Arlington, Washington, goes to the library, picks up a book with an interesting title, and reads the first paragraph. “If I’m attracted, I read the whole book,” she wrote. “This is how I found some of my favorite books.”

Laraine Wright, of Carbondale, Illinois, takes a similar approach. “One of my strategies is to wander the aisles of my public library and ‘surf’ the shelves,” she wrote. “I get very overwhelmed with bestseller lists and I often abandon these books, I end up wasting my time. But the library and bookstore, in the back and in the dusty corridors, hold great gems that bring me back to avid reading.”

Seek professional help

Of course, librarians and bookstore staff have a lot of wisdom to share. Patricia Constantine, of Frederick, Maryland, often walks into the bookstore and asks the clerk to recommend three books. “I almost always buy all three, even if I have doubts,” she wrote. “I am rarely disappointed and I have certainly read books that I would not have read otherwise.”

Join a book club

For some readers, commitment is the key to getting out of reading crises. But for Diane Plesha of Bellingham, Washington, joining a book club has had many other benefits. After she retired as an elementary school teacher, she had no desire to pick up any books to read, although she thought of reading as her “personal free time”. Four years ago, she saw a Facebook post that led her to a local book club – and back to her love of books.

“We read a wide eclectic selection of books, some heavy subjects, some intriguing, some adventures, some lighter mysteries, and the list goes on,” she wrote. The club was also a lifeline during the pandemic. “The most wonderful result of reading and discussing books with this diverse group of women is the friendship and support that has naturally evolved over time.”

Abandon the books that bring no joy

Life is stressful enough without the pressure of finishing every book you start. Kim Valeika of Layton, Utah, has a rule: “If the book doesn’t hook me halfway through, it goes back to the library!”

Victoria Bowles of Fort Myers, Florida sometimes returns to a book she abandoned. “The worst part of my reading crisis was last year when I just couldn’t understand almost anything I started to read,” she wrote. “I hated Hamnet and gave up – but then I tried it again last winter and I liked it. It made me realize that time, place and mood are fundamental to the pleasure of reading. Now I don’t hesitate to stop reading a book if I’m not enjoying it.”

do something completely different

Tom Jerome of Bend, Oregon, escapes into the mountains, so to speak. “I simply take a break to take a walk in the garden or go for a walk,” he wrote. “It reconnects me with the reality outside of my head and other people’s thoughts.”

San Diego’s Heather Riley turns to magazines, “which meet the basic need, but generally require less attention and cover more topics.” She also watches more TV during reading blocks. “And after a few days of more TV and less books, I end up gravitating back to books,” she wrote.

Think about what you want to extract from books

Here’s a philosophical question for you: why, exactly, are you reading? For Anne Houston of Easton, Pennsylvania, the answer is to escape the routine. “It took me a while to realize that reading crises happen because what I’m trying to read has nothing to do with what I’m feeling at that moment,” she wrote. “Maybe it’s too plot-focused at a time when I’m feeling more meditative, or too serious at a time when I just need a break and a little levity. Reading serves many purposes for me, they are not always the same.”

try to try a little

Leah Carey, of Chester, Vermont, was one of the few interviewees who suggested a strict regimen of the stories you most want to avoid — but she has an interesting point. “For me, the best way out of a reading crisis is to face something that is going to be emotionally difficult,” she wrote.

“I know I’m avoiding something more difficult when I’m looking for another mystery book or a beach read instead of the book that will have indelible scenes of trauma or loss, the book that will make me cry and stay with me for life. My last one of this kind: Shuggie Bain, by Douglas Stuart. And when I survived your glorious humanity, I read Young Mungo at once. After books like this, I feel transformed. And I’m not in a reading crisis anymore – I’m capable of taking on any author that comes my way.”

Have faith

For many respondents, the conclusion was: read locks don’t last forever. If left untreated, they usually go away on their own.

Holly Vestal of Kalamazoo, Michigan, keeps a list of the books she’s read every year since 1995. “Looking back, I can see that I had a reading crisis (although I didn’t know it was named) every January,” she wrote. . “Only more recently have I been able to identify that January is when I usually spend my evenings chatting with friends and watching TV. So I decided to give myself permission not to stress about it. I always have a pile of good books waiting for me. Maybe it’s not exactly a strategy – but I’ve learned not to worry about the little things and to keep in mind that I’m an avid reader for life!”

TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU