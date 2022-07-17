Thieves “clean” influencer’s house while she was getting married

An influencer from the Federal District denounced, through social networks, that her house was stolen when she was participating in the celebration of her own wedding, on the night of this Friday (15/7).

On his Instagram profile, Lays Medeiros said he learned about the crime shortly after the religious ceremony. “Our house was invaded, the wall was broken. The day that was supposed to be the happiest of my life turned into a night of terror,” said the blogger, who has 93,000 followers on Instagram.

A neighbor saw the suspicious movement in the property and warned the couple. “The party was horrible because we had to pretend because the guests didn’t know. My brother-in-law went straight from church to our house. They enter there at exactly 9:25 pm, after the ceremony. They turned everything over. We have not yet been able to measure the damage. They took the car keys. I’m not able to reason. My most precious possessions were with me, my family, our children,” she vented.

Also according to the victim, the criminals fled with at least 60 bottles of perfume. The wedding took place at São Marcos and São Lucas Parish, in Ceilândia.

Check out the woman’s story: