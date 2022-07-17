Thor, Batman, The Boys: Why We Like Superheroes So Much After All – 7/17/2022

This week a friend took his 8-year-old son to the movies. The movie was “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the newest piece of the cinematic universe that Marvel has built over just over a decade. “Not so good,” I warned.

After the session he called me, excited. A comic book fan, he found Taika Waititi’s adventure fun, a little disjointed, but a worthy piece of entertainment. I asked about your son. “He loved it, the theater was full of kids, everyone clapped at the end!” he recounted.

The conclusion is not complicated. All this talk of coherence, of the movie being more of a comedy and less of a Thor adventure, of Marvel needing to recharge its batteries, evaporates when it meets the real world. Judging by the success of this new “Thor”, the public really wants superheroes. The world, more than ever, needs superheroes.

Christopher Reeve in ‘Superman the Movie’ Image: Warner

It’s a fad-proof, critic-proof, cynic-proof allure. 21st century pop culture has never been more crowded with fantastical characters who fight evil in colorful costumes. If a few years ago the enthusiasm was due to the comic book reader, today the excitement has no age, gender or tribe.

It took, by the way, for superheroes to gain so much importance. In 1978, “Superman the Movie” was a hit and rekindled interest in the Man of Steel. Few characters, however, followed the trail.

In 1989, it was the turn of “Batman”, which Tim Burton turned into a phenomenon and launched the production of other films based on comic book heroes. None, however, from “Dick Tracy” to “Rocketeer” to “The Raven” made as much noise. It looked like comic book characters would be the subject of occasional hits. And only.

Karl Urban as Billy Brute, the unlikely hero of ‘The Boys’ Image: Amazon Prime Video

It was in 2002, with the release of “Spider-Man”, that the pieces came together. Pop culture and fantastic cinema were gaining more and more followers, especially after “The Matrix”. Technology had also caught the imagination of comic book creators, everything that was drawn on paper could be translated into film.

For two decades, therefore, superheroes have occupied a prominent place in media outside the pages of comic books. This year alone, in addition to “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Marvel entered the scene with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and opened its horizons in streaming with “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel”.

It didn’t stop there. “Batman” was rebooted by director Matt Reeves who, with Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight, reached an audience beyond fans. To get out of the big publishers, the big phenomenon of the season was “The Boys”, a series prohibited for minors that deconstructs the idea of ​​superheroes while taking advantage of its structure. The costumed and super powerful gang is here to stay.

Writer Grant Morrison saw the Justice League as a pantheon of modern gods Image: Playback/DC Comics

In 2017, the University of Kyoto, Japan, conducted a study that attested that humans are attracted to heroic figures even before they learn to speak. The research showed children as young as six months of age a video in which an object chased and hit another. A third watched from afar.

In one of the versions, this third party interfered and prevented the collision. In another, a different version of the third did nothing. By showing toys from the figures, children were immediately drawn to what saved the day. The study went further, with scenarios that showed that children, even very young ones, have a sense of justice developed from an early age.

Superheroes are the modern representation of this sentiment. We can even assume that they are substitutes for divine figures of antiquity. Author Grant Morrison, for example, was explicit in comparing Justice League, a title he wrote at the turn of the century, to the pantheon of Greek gods. The heroes, who lived in a tower on the moon, would be unreachable entities that guarded us from above.

Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 2’ Image: Sony

More modern stories, such as “The Boys” or the classic “Watchmen”, bring the concepts of heroes and heroism turned inside out. Still, the figures in skin-tight uniforms fantastically and hyper-realistically demonstrate the difference between right and wrong. They are characters, yes, that provoke admiration and arouse inspiration.

In “Spider-Man 2”, which Sam Raimi directed in 2004, it is Aunt May, played by Rosemary Harris, who best defines the importance of a hero. At a time when Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is questioning whether he should continue his journey as the hero, these are the right words at the right time.

“Children need a hero. Courageous, people who don’t hesitate to sacrifice themselves for us, setting an example for all of us,” she says. “Everyone loves a hero. People line up for them, cheer for them, shout their names. Years later, they’ll tell you how they stood in the rain for hours for a glimpse of the one who taught them how to be tough for one more second.”

Peter listens intently as she concludes, “I believe there’s a hero in each of us, who keeps us honest, gives us strength, keeps us noble, and finally allows us to die with pride, even though we sometimes have to be firm. and give up what we most want. Even our dreams”. Aunt May knows her stuff.