today in Ceará, Mendoza reveals backstage with Tite and reason for leaving Corinthians

This Saturday’s match (16) between Ceará and Corinthians marks another reunion between Timão and striker Stiven Mendoza. Now 30 years old, the player arrived at the Club in 2015, after playing in Indian football. At the end of the year, he returned to Chennaiyin FC and also defended the colors of New York City, Bahia, and Amiens before arriving in Ceará in 2021.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the striker recalled his relationship with coach Tite and also mentioned a passage with the Corinthians coach. Mendoza revealed that the then Corinthians coach asked for his stay, but he decided to return to Indian football and, subsequently, travel the world until he returned to Brazilian football with the shirts of Bahia and Ceará.

“There are guys who don’t like him, but he always treated me very well. He was a man who helped me a lot, as a person and as a player. Smart guy, who calls you and always listens to your opinion. I learned a lot from him. I even remember one thing: when we walked around the Corinthians CT, he would look at the floor and, if he saw any piece of garbage, he would collect it to throw it in the can. I played it out. I thought: this guy is really different”, said Mendoza.

“Tite told me: ‘Stay, I’ll need you next year!’. But I never had a friend or family member telling me to wait, to say that the opportunity would come again. India. I don’t regret anything, because it served to learn from the mistakes I made in the past”, added the 30-year-old forward.

This season, Mendoza has reached 16 goals in the season in 34 matches. This is the top scoring season for the athlete in his career. At the moment, Ceará is alive in the Copa Sudamericana, but the situation in the Brazilian Championship is not good. The team is 17th in the competition with 18 points, while Corinthians is the runner-up with 29.