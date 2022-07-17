Today’s LOTOFÁCIL result, Saturday, 07/16, contest 2574

In this Saturday (16), the Cashier draw the contest 2574 by the lottery of lottoeasy, which until the moment of the draw was valued at R$1,500,000.00. And once again, this and other raffles of the night will be broadcast live from Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The event starts at 8 pm, and can be followed below as soon as the Caixa opens the signal transmission.

In the meantime, check out a report on the winners of the biggest prizes ever paid by Brazilian lotteries:

Lotofácil draw days

Lotofácil draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, always at 8pm.

How to play Lotofácil

The player can dial between 15 and 20 numbers, out of a total of 25 available on the steering wheel.

Another option is to let the system choose the numbers by calling little surpriseor compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests scoring in the field of stubbornas you can see on the steering wheel below:

Lotofácil flywheel sample. (Image: Reproduction)

When do you win in Lotofácil?

The player wins the prize if they match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

How much does it cost to bet on Lotofácil?

The minimum bet, of 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50, but it is possible to bet up to 20 numbers. Check it out below:

Number of numbers Value in BRL 15 numbers 2.50 16 numbers 40.00 17 numbers 340.00 18 numbers 2,040.00 19 numbers 9,690.00 20 numbers 38,760.00

How does the Lotofácil prize work?

According to Caixa, the gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage, the payment of premiums with fixed amounts will be deducted:

– BRL 5.00 for bets with 11 correct predictions among the 15 drawn;

– BRL 10.00 for bets with 12 correct predictions among the 15 drawn;

– R$ 25.00 for bets with 13 correct predictions among the 15 drawn.

After the determination of the winners of the prizes with fixed values, the remaining amount of the total destined to the prize will be distributed to the other prize tiers in the following percentages:

– 62% among those who match 15 numbers;

– 13% among those who match 14 numbers;

– 10% is accumulated and is distributed to the winners of the 15 numbers in the final 0 contests;

– 15% are accumulated for the first band (15 hits) of the special contest held in September of each year.

In final 0 contests, after the determination of the winners of the prizes with fixed values, the remaining amount of the total destined to the prize will be distributed to the other prize tiers in the following percentages:

– 72% among those who match 15 numbers;

– 13% among those who match 14 numbers;

– 15% are accumulated for the first band (15 hits) of the special contest held in September of each year.

Prizes expire 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

Lotofácil accumulation

If there is no winner in any prize bracket, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the prize bracket with 15 hits. Be sure to check your betting slip.