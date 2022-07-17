TV Cultura passes RedeTV on ibope; see numbers

TV Cultura achieved a feat last month: it was ahead of RedeTV in the audience ranking, both in São Paulo and in the main regions of the country measured by Kantar Media.

On average from 7 am to 12 am, in São Paulo, the ranking in points and “share” (share in the universe of connected TVs) was as follows:

1st Globe – 14.3 points and 31.8% “share” (3 out of 10 connected TVs)

2nd RecordTV – 5.2 points and 11.5%

3rd SBT – 4.4 points and 9.9%

4th BandTV – 2.3 points and 5.2%

5th TV Culture – 0.7 point and 1.6%

6th RedeTV – 0.4 point and 1.0%

7th TV Brazil – 0.4 and 0.9%

Each point in this measurement is equivalent to approximately 76 thousand households tuned in in Greater São Paulo, considered the main square in the country.

TV Cultura was also ahead of RedeTV in the 24-hour average (0.5 point and 1.4% vs. 0.4 point and 1.0%).

In Brazil, ditto.

In the average of the PNT (National Television Panel), which covers the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country, once again the São Paulo public broadcaster also won the TV by Amílcare Dallevo and Marcelo de Carvalho (0.4 x 0.33).

In fact, in this measurement, RedeTV was also behind TV Brasil. That is, she, who was already fifth, dropped to the 7th place in the open TV ranking.

The fifth place now belongs to TV Cultura.

The other side – RedeTV

Sought by the column to comment on the matter, RedeTV sent the following note:

“In the time slots in which content produced by RedeTV! is shown, there is a tie in the audience between the stations, so RedeTV! remains in the same position that it previously occupied in the ranking. In prime time, RedeTV! remains ahead in the monthly average. Kantar data and calculations are available in the column.”

