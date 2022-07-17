TV Globo counters Bolsonaristas about staging an alleged attack on the president

THE TV Globo issued a note this Saturday 16 in which he denies being responsible for images that would simulate an attack on President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Through social networks, supporters of the former captain released the records and some of them attributed the authorship to the broadcaster. Former Culture Secretary Mário Frias, for example, said there were “rumors that the video was made at Projac”.

“THE Globe there is no series, soap opera or program with this content. According to what she was informed, the recording would be a film by filmmaker Ruy Guerra called ‘The fury‘, which intends to close the trilogy started with ‘the rifles‘, from 1964, and ‘The fall‘, from 1976,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“O Brazil channel has a share of only 3.61% in the property rights of this film, but has never been informed of these scenes and, as is customary in cases of established filmmakers, does not supervise the production. Although it has a shareholding in the Brazil channela Globe does not interfere with the management and content of the channel.”

This Saturday, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, said he will investigate the circumstances of the video.

“I determined that the case should be forwarded to the PF for the initiation of a police investigation, and a complete investigation of the facts”, he wrote on social media.