Two accidents with Black Hawks in the same day – Cavok Brasil

Two Black Hawk helicopters, one from the Thai Army and one from the Mexican Navy, crashed between July 15, leaving 14 dead.

The Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Royal Thai Army (RTA) collided with a tree in Thepha district of Songkhla on Friday morning (15/07).

Colonel Pramote Prom-in, a spokesman for the 4th Army, told the Bangkok Post newspaper that the helicopter had engine problems around 9 am after departing the Senanarong military camp in Hat Yai district of Songkhla with the pilot then performing an emergency landing on Thepha. He was on his way to the Sirindhorn camp in the Yarang district of Pattani.

In this accident, all seven on board, including Lieutenant General Kriangkrai Srirak, region commander of the 4th Army, were injured.

The Black Hawk had been in service for 17 years in Thailand.

On the same day, a Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk from the Armada de Mexico – Fuerza Aeronaval (Mexican Navy) crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Unfortunately in this accident, fourteen of the fifteen people aboard the helicopter lost their lives.

The helicopter was involved in operations in the state of Sinaloa, but they were not related to the hunt for Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, who was captured in the same state on July 14, according to a Navy spokesman, quoted by the publication Scramble.

The Mexican Navy received ten Blackhawks, mainly operated by Escuadron Aeronaval 124.

In both countries, the military services opened investigations to determine the causes of the accidents.