Two Brazilian cities are among the best in the world to live and visit in 2022

The British travel magazine Time Out chose the 53 best cities in the world for 2022 with the help of 20,000 questionnaires. And for the pride of Brazilians, two of them are from our country!

For this selection, the participants told about where they live, revealing reasons for the fame of some places and even the secrets that make several destinations special. After that, cities with great nightlife, good food and drinks, art, culture and museums in abundance were ranked.

Greater São Paulo appears among the 37 best. She was praised, mainly, for the busy night with options for all tastes. Rio de Janeiro, the wonderful city, also entered the list and reached 48th place, with a warm welcome to travelers, including bars and samba houses.

First place in the ranking went to Edinburgh, Scotland. In South America, the best classified was the Argentine city Buenos Aires (20th place), the darling of Brazilians in the neighboring country.

How was the classification done?

During the two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the annual survey focused on how cities have strengthened and sought to improve (as far as possible) people’s lives in this difficult time.

Now, with the tourism scenario more optimistic, the magazine sought to show great cities to visit and live. The idea of ​​the global initiative is to point out to tourists the places that the locals themselves love.

“We highlight places that are not boring or overly expensive or overrated. And we make sure that our top picks also score well on practical things like walkability, good public transport and safety, as well as sustainability,” mentioned Time Out.

Why São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro?

The magazine states that among the reasons that make Sampa great are the people of São Paulo. Residents who work hard but enjoy life even more. In addition, he mentions the fact that there is room for everyone in the city’s nightclubs.

When it comes to gastronomy, São Paulo’s food was highlighted as “one of the best on the continent”, mainly because of the immigrants who took and mixed culinary traditions, such as those from Italy and Japan.

For “Time Out”, another reason to visit the city is for the LGBTQIA+ community, which is bigger and bolder than ever. The article also cited the 2022 Pride Parade as a reference.

“Rio de Janeiro is still beautiful”! This excerpt from Gilberto Gil’s music makes it clear why the wonderful city guarantees space in the world ranking.

According to the magazine, the natural wealth of the place impresses with its rocky peaks, forests, lagoons and beaches.

In addition, the article highlights Rio de Janeiro as a great destination for dating and making new friends. What’s more, the warm welcome to travelers also takes place in bars, street parties and samba clubs, being a special invitation for those visiting the capital.

Here are all the cities ranked on the Time Out list:

edinburgh, scotland Chicago, USA Medellin, Colombia glasgow scotland amsterdam, holland Prague, Czech Republic Marrakesh, Morocco Berlin, Germany Montreal, Canada Copenhagen, Denmark Cape Town, South Africa Madrid, Spain Manchester, England mumbai, india Melbourne, Australia Taipei, Taiwan London, England Porto, Portugal lion, france new york, usa Buenos Aires, Argentina Birmingham, England Stockholm, Sweden Tokyo, Japan San Francisco, USA new delhi, india Toronto, Canada Lisbon, Portugal Boston, USA Mexico City, Mexico Tel Aviv, Israel Paris, France Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia manila, philippines Athens, Greece Dublin, Ireland São Paulo Brazil Miami, USA Barcelona, ​​Spain Dubai, United Arab Emirates Rome Italy Los Angeles, USA Accra, Ghana singapore, singapore Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates sydney, australia Auckland, New Zealand Rio de janeiro Brazil Johannesburg, South Africa istanbul, turkey bangkok, thailand hong kong, china doha, qatar

I think the help of residents to do the research is the big difference in the result, as I agree that the chosen cities really speak and, therefore, are remembered when choosing good travel destinations. I really enjoyed the ranking! It is worth remembering that almost all places are in the MD Destination Guide.

So this is a great list to help you decide your next trips. So the tip is to write down some directions and take the delay after so long without traveling in the pandemic!

On the Time Out website, you can find the reasons why the other cities were chosen in the survey.

So, did you like the relationship? Did you miss any important cities? Tell us in the comments.