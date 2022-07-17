UFC: Amanda Lemos applies guillotine choke to defeat Waterson-Gomez in the second round | combat

After a quick loss to Jessica Bate-Estaca, Amanda Lemos is back on the path to winning strawweight (up to 52kg). And in style. The fighter from Pará submitted Michelle Waterson-Gomez at 1:48 of the second round after fitting a guillotine choke. Now Amanda Lemos has a record with 12 wins, two losses and a draw. Number 11 in the division, the Brazilian should go up one position, since the American is currently in tenth place.

– When I lost to Jessica it only motivated me even more to return home and train a lot more. I trained with Michelle in 2017, a super good girl, for me it was a pleasure to be in the octagon with her (…). My jiu-jitsu coach Bruno Carioca trained too much with me and said I was going to take it, she put her head down too much. We trained a lot in this position – said the fighter on top of the octagon.

In the first round, after a first minute of study, Michelle touched Amanda’s face with a kick, but arrived with little punch. The Brazilian hit hard with a clean jab and then amended it with a kick to the waistline. Amanda also responded to kicks by shortening and playing good sequences. With one minute left in the round, Michelle put Amanda down, but the Brazilian braked well and still came out to finish on top.

On the way back to the next part, Amanda started playing hard cross and good kick in the belt line. Michelle fired kicks at the karate base, but Amanda threw rocks when she managed to shorten. Michelle then applied a good dodge and tried to take down, but Amanda escaped. Soon after, however, the Brazilian pulled guard and submitted her by guillotine. The referee didn’t see the American hit, but the Brazilian let go and Waterson-Gomez recognized that she had given up the fight.

Li Jingliang knocks out Muslim Salikhov

Li Jingliang seemed to be at a disadvantage and struggling to find Russian Muslim Salikhov in the octagon, but at 4:38 of the second round he found his opponent in a certain way and knocked him out to win again at welterweight (up to 77kg). Jingliang, number 14 in the division’s rankings and who was coming off a loss to Chimaev, now has 19 wins and nine losses in MMA.

In the first round, Salikhov found the distance better at the beginning of the fight and kept the Chinese away. With almost two minutes of the partial, the Russian grabbed Jingliang’s legs and put him down, where he threw sledgehammers over the top. Salikhov also fired a series of high kicks, but almost all of them in the void, despite keeping the opponent further away.

In the second round, Jingliang threw a large volume of punches in the void, while Salikhov was more accurate and had the advantage even with fewer punches, almost always connecting. The Chinese managed to apply a good takedown, but the Russian moved and came out from under. That’s when a straight right swung the Russian with less than a minute left in the round. Then another Crusader from Jingliang came in and the Russian tried to go for the legs. The Chinese defended, went up and threw another straight to get the knockdown, throwing blows over the top until the referee interrupted.

Matt Schnell submits Mudaerji in epic fight

A ranked duel at flyweight (up to 57kg) to go down in history. Matt Schnell submitted Su Mudaerji at 4:24 of the second round in an epic battle full of twists and turns on Long Island this Saturday. The American was almost knocked out, survived and submitted the Chinese. Schnell, number 8 in the division, recovered from losses to Rogério Bontorin and Brandon Royval in previous fights.

After a start to the fight with low kicks fired from both sides, Schnell dodged, belted and put the Chinese down. The American went to the mount and threw punches. Mudaerji then moved and Schnell went to the back, but the Chinese managed to turn around and stay on top. Even on the bottom, Schnell tried to finish. Mudaerji even lifted and pinned his rival to the ground, but Schnell absorbed it well. The American managed to get out and get on top to throw sledgehammers. Mudaerji also threw hard elbows from the bottom up.

For the next round, Mudaerji soon had Schnell swing. Then, the Chinese opened up a wide lead with hard right punches and an elbow. Su Mudaerji’s left hand entered and brought the American to the ground. Schnell got up, but he was elbowed twice and saw the Chinese walk around. The American showed a lot of heart to survive the knockout, but little by little he found answers until a straight right took the Chinese to the ground. Schnell fell to the mount after the knockdown and started working his ground and pound with hard elbows. After being punished well, Mudaerji managed to turn and reverse the position, but Schnell managed a triangle that made the opponent go out.

Shane Burgos wins battle with Jourdain

American Shane Burgos defeated Canadian Charles Jourdain by majority decision (29-28, 29-28 and 28-28) in a frantic duel at featherweight (up to 66kg) this Saturday. While Burgos got the upper hand in the first two rounds, Jourdain delivered a barrage of punches as he recovered for the final round, but it wasn’t enough for the judges. Shane Burgos now has 15 wins – in addition to three losses – in his career and has amended his second straight win.

Shane Burgos started by connecting good punches in the pressure, went to the back and almost submitted Jourdain in a rear naked choke, which he defended in the race. On the return to striking, Jourdain was the one who started to press to recover. He even connected a good high kick, worked well in the clinch and even applied flying knee. In the second round, Shane Burgos started the hunt and, with just over a minute to go, he took advantage of a failure by Jourdain to go for the back. For almost four minutes Burgos had the padlock closed at the waistline and was trying to finish the fight. At the last minute, Burgos managed to close the cane of his arm in Jourdain’s face, who managed to once again survive.

In the first two minutes, Jourdain had a complete advantage in the standup. When Burgos tried to charge into the grappling fight when he found himself in trouble, Jourdain escaped well and threw hard blows to the beltline. Then it turned into a ride with a barrage of blows delivered by Charles Jourdain. With 45 seconds left, Burgos went to the back, but without the strength to capitalize.

Lauren Murphy punishes Miesha’s face

Miesha Tate’s debut at flyweight (under 57kg) came with a loss this Saturday. Lauren Murphy beat the former bantamweight champion (under 61kg) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28) and recovered from the defeat in the last fight, when she disputed the belt and lost to the champion Valentina Shevchenko. At 38 years old, the number 3 in the ranking reached 16 career victories, which still has five defeats. Lauren challenged whoever emerges victorious from the duel between Manon Fiorot and Jessica Bate-Estaca, who fight at UFC Paris.

In the first round, Lauren Murphy started with an advantage in the standup by connecting cleaner strikes. She even invested in a takedown, but Miesha defended herself well. In the sequence, the two started the grid game reversing several positions. Miesha looked for a takedown, but Lauren hit her and stood up straight away. The two then stayed in the game clinging to the fence and Miesha found the distance better by throwing some jabs at the end.

In the next round, with just over a minute to go, Lauren put the former champion down. Miesha managed to get up soon, but Lauren had already capitalized. On the comeback, Lauren once again had the advantage in the standup, always with jabs in the front of Miesha Tate, who already had profuse bleeding in her face. Lauren almost got another takedown, but Miesha managed to stay on her feet. The last round started with Miesha Tate with her face already heavily punished and her blouse covered in blood. The duel remained standing in the first half with Lauren throwing jabs always with ease to connect, in addition to getting a takedown. The two even started a frank standup, but Lauren started to move more to avoid any grappling game or risk of being taken down.