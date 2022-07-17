Under the Bolsonaro government, Brazil reaches 46 million permits for the purchase of weapons by civilians

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Under the Bolsonaro government, Brazil reaches 46 million permits for the purchase of weapons by civilians 3 Views

Bolsonaro government promotes more flexible access to weapons, increasing the potential for violent deaths.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazilians tell how fake news destroyed their parents’ lives

On the left Icushiro Shimada and Maria Aparecida Shimada; right Fabiane Maria de Jesus Photo: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved