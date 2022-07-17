Under the Bolsonaro government, Brazil reaches 46 million permits for the purchase of weapons by civilians

support the 247

ICL

247 – Three years after the beginning of the easing of gun ownership promoted by Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil has increased the potential for access to weapons by ordinary citizens, reaching today 46 million purchase permits granted to hunters and shooters, informs the journalist. Aline Ribeiroin a report on Globo.

The number represents the total number of weapons that, after changes in legislation imposed by the Bolsonaro government, can be acquired by members of these categories, which also had an increase in registered people.

Today there are 605,300 people in the country who have active cards for access to weapons, including heavy weapons, and ammunition.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

This is more than the total number of MPs in action in the country, which today amounts to 406,300 agents, or military personnel on duty, which total 357,000 people in the Armed Forces.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING