Understand how it will be cheaper to buy real estate with Casa Verde e Amarela

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Understand how it will be cheaper to buy real estate with Casa Verde e Amarela 2 Views

The CCFGTS approved the increase in the income limit for two groups of the Casa Verde and Amarela Program, facilitating access for citizens.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Netflix releases new function and delights users

Recently, the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (CCFGTS) approved an increase in the income limit for two groups in the Casa Verde and Yellow Programs.

The adjustment approved by the FGTS Board raises the income limit of Group 2, from R$4 thousand to R$4,400, and of Group 3, from R$7,000 to R$8,000. In addition, interest rates for families included in Group 2 will be reduced by up to 1.16% per year and installments by up to 11%.

Based on the changes, the interest rate for properties worth up to R$350,000 goes from 8.66% to 7.66% per year. The rate for properties worth more than R$350,000 was also readjusted, from 8.66% to 8.16% per year.

New subsidy increase

The Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) will promote a new subsidy adjustment, aimed at families in Groups 1 and 2 (with income of up to R$ 4,400). This subsidy can reach up to R$47,500, depending on family income, region and size of the city’s population.

“A family that has an income of BRL 1,800 and lives in Macapá, Amapá, for example, can buy a property for up to BRL 209,000, and it will finance this amount minus the BRL 47,500, which is the subsidy you will receive”, said Daniel Ferreira, Minister of Regional Development.

Ferreira also added that promoting a new subsidy gives more ability to pay and access to citizens who were unable to obtain credit.

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

Standards package implemented in the Casa Verde e Amarela Program

The increase approved by the FGTS Council and the increase in the subsidy that will be promoted by the MDR are part of a package of rules that have been implemented in the Casa Verde e Amarela Program.

It is worth remembering that the MDR also wants to extend the FGTS financing term, from 30 to 35 years. However, the change, which is part of Provisional Measure 1,107/2022, still needs to be approved and is being processed in the National Congress.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

DOES FORGOTTEN MONEY already have a NEW CONSULTATION RELEASED by the Central Bank? see details

The system of Amounts Receivable should have a new consultation released soon, as announced by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved