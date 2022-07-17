Understand how it will be cheaper to buy real estate with Casa Verde e Amarela

The CCFGTS approved the increase in the income limit for two groups of the Casa Verde and Amarela Program, facilitating access for citizens.

Recently, the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (CCFGTS) approved an increase in the income limit for two groups in the Casa Verde and Yellow Programs.

The adjustment approved by the FGTS Board raises the income limit of Group 2, from R$4 thousand to R$4,400, and of Group 3, from R$7,000 to R$8,000. In addition, interest rates for families included in Group 2 will be reduced by up to 1.16% per year and installments by up to 11%.

Based on the changes, the interest rate for properties worth up to R$350,000 goes from 8.66% to 7.66% per year. The rate for properties worth more than R$350,000 was also readjusted, from 8.66% to 8.16% per year.

New subsidy increase

The Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) will promote a new subsidy adjustment, aimed at families in Groups 1 and 2 (with income of up to R$ 4,400). This subsidy can reach up to R$47,500, depending on family income, region and size of the city’s population.

“A family that has an income of BRL 1,800 and lives in Macapá, Amapá, for example, can buy a property for up to BRL 209,000, and it will finance this amount minus the BRL 47,500, which is the subsidy you will receive”, said Daniel Ferreira, Minister of Regional Development.

Ferreira also added that promoting a new subsidy gives more ability to pay and access to citizens who were unable to obtain credit.

Standards package implemented in the Casa Verde e Amarela Program

The increase approved by the FGTS Council and the increase in the subsidy that will be promoted by the MDR are part of a package of rules that have been implemented in the Casa Verde e Amarela Program.

It is worth remembering that the MDR also wants to extend the FGTS financing term, from 30 to 35 years. However, the change, which is part of Provisional Measure 1,107/2022, still needs to be approved and is being processed in the National Congress.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com