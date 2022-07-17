Understand how the diet that promises to fight cognitive decline works

You’ve probably never heard of mind diet. It is a type of diet that has as its motto “a healthy mind, a healthy body”. It is a mixture of the Dash and Mediterranean diets that prioritizes including in food options that favor brain health. With this, one can avoid neurodegenerative diseases and combat cognitive decline.

See too: List: 9 foods that fight stress and help you relax

What is Mind Diet?

The Dash Diet is composed of food options that have neuroprotective substances and antioxidants. They are healthy foods that help with weight control and other metabolic aspects.

According to Dr. Marcella Garcez, nutritionist, professor and director of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN), food provides structures for brain tissue, helping the nervous system to carry out its activities. “The maintenance of these structures is essential for the passage of stimuli and communication between neurons, cells of the nervous system that need glucose as the main substrate to maintain their functions and amino acids to synthesize neurotransmitters and replace structures”, explains Dr.

What foods are included in the dietsh

The following foods are included:

Green leaves;

Vegetable;

Red fruits;

Oilseeds;

Olive oil;

Whole grains;

Fish;

legumes;

birds.

We realize that the diet is composed of foods that favor the general health of the mind and body. Carbohydrate sources should make up about 50% of the diet, as it will provide glucose, an extremely important fuel for the brain. In addition, it helps to maintain a balanced blood glucose level.

flavonoids: act as neuroprotectors, as they are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory.

Omega 3: Found in abundance in certain types of fish. Omega 3 prevents inflammation and the action of free radicals, which significantly reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. They are also found in walnuts, chias, flaxseeds, among others.

Egg: has choline, which acts as a memory protective agent.

tryptophan: Found in beans, dairy products, oats and whole grains, they are sources of tryptophan, an amino acid that stimulates the production of serotonin and melatonin. These hormones help in the production of other hormones that improve sleep quality, body temperature, appetite regulation, and benefit other cognition-related functions.

In addition to food, the doctor mentions that in order to have a healthy mental health, and reduce the risks of neurodegenerative diseases, it is necessary to adopt a lifestyle, containing exercise, good sleep and stress management.