Vasco admits delay in SAF process after court decision

Credit: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

Information initially released by the GE confirms that Vasco’s board confessed that the SAF implementation project will be delayed due to the new court decision taken last Thursday (14).

This court decision determined the interruption of the process of creation and sale of SAF do Vasco to the North American company 777 Partners. In addition, members cannot access the contract signed with the Brazilian club.

Vasco was trying to make a vote possible at the Extraordinary General Assembly on July 30th, but will no longer be able to place this project during this month due to the total interruption of the process, which makes new sessions in the Deliberative Council necessary.

Another point that is delaying the process even more is that Vasco has not yet been officially notified by Justice throughout Friday (15) and in the early hours of this Saturday (16). As a result, the legal department cannot yet appeal the court decision.

After taking the decision to appeal in court, Vasco will still have to wait for a court decision to accept or not the appeal to overturn the injunction, in order to proceed with the sale of SAF to company 777.

On the field, the main concern is that this injunction manages to make the cruzmaltino club miss the transfer window (from next Monday until August 15) to make signings aimed at the rest of the Brasileirão Série B.