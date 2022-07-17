Vasco loses to Sampaio Corra and helps Cruzeiro at the top of Serie B

photo: Lacio Fontenele/Sampaio Corra Vasco suffers a hard defeat to Sampaio Corra in Maranho

Vasco suffered the second defeat in this Series B. This Saturday, Gigante da Colina, in a bad performance, lost to Sampaio Corra by 3 to 1, at Castelo, in So Lus, for the 18th round.

Uninspired offensively, Vasco paid dearly for the mistakes. In the first half, a wrong ball out resulted in Sampaio Corra’s 1st goal. In the final stage, a lack of attention made it easier for the “law of the ex” to give the air of grace: Ygor Catatau scored the second and then even widened.

The Hill Giant remains in the second place in Serie B, with 34 points, but can see the distance to Cruzeiro, currently at four points, increase. In addition, Vasco wasted the chance to expand their lead over the fifth-placed team, Sport. The difference is in eight points. Sampaio Corra jumped to 25 points and is in sixth place.

In the next round, the last of the first round, Vasco will host Ituano, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), in So Janurio. Sampaio Corra will visit Londrina, on Tuesday, at 7:00 pm (from Brasília), at Estdio do Café.

THE GAME

Against Sampaio Corra, Vasco had the return of Nen, recovered from injury. The experienced midfielder had not played since the end of June. Edimar and Gabriel Pec returned to the team after serving a suspension. Halls and Matheus Barbosa were Maurcio Souza’s choices for the goal and for the midfield, as the coach could not count on the suspended Thiago Rodrigues, Andrey Santos, in addition to Figueiredo.

Vasco put Gabriel Batista to work after six minutes. Matheus Barbosa kicked from afar. The goalkeeper sent it to a corner. Despite having greater possession of the ball, the carioca club found it difficult to create. And still faltered. At 19 minutes, Matheus Barbosa lost the ball in midfield. Sampaio started the counterattack with Andr Luiz, who passed to Gabriel Poveda. The striker kicked from the half-moon and made it 1-0.

The Giant of the Hill started to scare again, at 25 minutes. Nen ventured out of the area. Gabriel Batista tapped for a corner. However, Vasco was unable to take off in the first stage. So, he went into the break losing.

Vasco returned for the second half with two changes. Maurcio Souza put Danilo Boza and Nen. Saram Anderson Conceio and Nen. Sampaio even extended it after five minutes. Pimentinha was launched from the right and rolled to Rafael Vila. He kicked in the corner and scored. However, the referee pointed out Gabriel Poveda’s offside and disallowed the goal. He was ahead at the time of his companion’s kick. In view of the field refereeing and decision endorsed by VAR, he interfered in the bid.

At 12 minutes, the “law of the ex” appeared. Ygor Catatau, who defended Vasco in the 2020 season, took advantage of Lo Matos’ inattention and, free-kick, headed for the goal, after a cross from the right.

Maurcio Souza made two more changes. He placed MT and Luiz Henrique. Saram Gabriel Pec and Matheus Barbosa. It didn’t help much. To make matters worse, in the 24th minute, Ygor Catatau widened. On the counterattack, he received a free kick on the left and touched the goalkeeper’s exit: 3 to 0.

Vasco managed to decrease in the 36th minute. The carioca club stole the ball in the attack field and accelerated. Sampaio’s defense cut through Raniel’s cross. However, on the rebound, Erick released the half-moon bomb and scored. However, Vasco didn’t have the strength for a bigger reaction and suffered defeat.

SAMPAIO CORRA 3 X 1 VASCO

SAMPAIO RUN

Gabriel Batista; Mateusinho (Andrey), Gabriel Furtado, Nilson Jnior and Par; Andr Luiz (Lucas Hiplito), Ferreira and Rafael Vila (Soares); Pimentinha (Maurcio), Ygor Catatau (Renatinho) and Gabriel Poveda

technician: Lo Cond

VASCO

Halls; Lo Matos, Quintero (Riquelme), Anderson Conceio (Danilo Boza) and Edimar; Yuri Lara, Matheus Barbosa (Luiz Henrique) and Nen (Juninho); Gabriel Pec (MT), Erick and Raniel

technician: Maurcio Souza

Place: Castelo, São Luís (MA)

Date: 7/16/2022, Saturday

public: 29,300 gifts

referee: Diego Pombo Lopez (BA)

Assistants: Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

yellow card: Anderson Conceio and MT (Vasco) and Nilson Jnior, Par and Rafael Vila (Sampaio Corra)

GOALS: Gabriel Poveda, at 19min of the 1st quarter; Ygor Catatau, at 12 and 24, Erick, at 36min of the 2nd Q