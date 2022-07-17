VIDEO: Globo makes “fun” song about PT’s murder, doctor’s rape and Anitta’s endometriosis

TV Globo’s insistent attempt to merge journalism and entertainment generated revolt on social media and led the station to star in yet another embarrassment.

Replacing Fátima Bernardes, who left the command of the attraction, Patrícia Poeta launched a painting on the Encontro program called Cantando Notícias.

In the frame, the musician Edu Krieger, who is successful on social networks, created a mix of funk and samba to sing, in a “fun” way, the news of the week, including tragedies such as the murder of Marcelo Arruda and the fire in a building. in the region of 25 de Março, in São Paulo.

Right at the beginning, Krieger sings that “it was a week that started very hot”. After humming the low gasoline and the increase in the price of milk, the musician writes verses saying the murder of the PT by the Bolsonarista police officer Jorge Guaranho “the problem is not it’s in polarization – no, no – but in that very authoritarian radicalism.” “It was extremism added to a gun in his hand,” he sings.

The video caused an uproar on Twitter. “Journalism had Sofia’s choice between information and entertainment. It seems that they chose entertainment (of the worst possible quality, in fact)”, wrote Luis Guilherme Alves.

“That’s what you get to have a big program that has no role in programming other than fulfilling a schedule to talk about anniversaries”, commented the profile Dan Santana.

“One of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen”, wrote Matheus Chagas”.

