Vigilante says he heard criminal police shout ‘here is Bolsonaro’ shortly before shooting PT treasurer, in Paraná | West and Southwest

Daniele Lima dos Santos, who worked in the association’s region the night the crime took place, told the Civil Police that shortly after Guaranho’s screams, he could hear several shots.

The crime took place on July 9. Marcelo Arruda was shot at his own birthday party, which had the PT and former president Lula as its theme. When he was hit by Guaranho, the PT member, who was also armed, retaliated and hit the policeman.

Arruda was taken to the Municipal Hospital, but he could not resist his injuries and died. Jorge Guaranho remains hospitalized, with no expected discharge. On Friday (15), he was indicted for felony murder.

Delegate Camila Cecconello said that Guaranho shot Marcelo because he felt offended, as the PT member threw a handful of dirt and stone against his car, after political provocation. Nonetheless, the delegate states that the death was not provoked for political reasons, as she understood that the shots were fired at a second moment, after the escalation of the discussion. Read more about the survey below.

The guard’s testimony, however, shows that Guaranho shouted “Here is Bolsonaro” also in this second moment.

According to the document, Daniele said that on the day of the crime he was carrying out surveillance in the region when he saw a car entering the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu, in Vila A, with Jorge Guaranho and a woman inside.

“She reported that she continued her patrol on the street and then saw this vehicle leaving the place abruptly, which was strange. She said that after a while she saw the same vehicle approaching at high speed, and she had to throw her motorcycle to the side. side, as he realized that the car driver would not stop,” the report says.

Daniele also informed that the driver, upon returning, quickly entered the association with the car and that he could hear him saying “here and Bolsonaro” again, in addition to profanity.

“She said that, soon after, she began to hear several gunshots. She stated that the driver of the vehicle was coming towards the deponent and that if she had not thrown the motorcycle to the side, he would have hit her”, according to document.

The guard’s testimony is included in the final report of the Civil Police of Paraná (PC-PR).

Camera records moment when gunman invaded party and killed municipal guard who was PT treasurer, in Foz do Iguaçu

Asked by the police if she heard any music coming from inside Guaranho’s car, the guard said no.

“He said the driver’s wife, who was seen the first time the vehicle entered the association, appeared to be scared.”

Deputy Camila Cecconello assessed that Guaranho did not plan the crime, since he received information about Marcelo’s party while participating in a barbecue with friends, and went to the place to provoke him, returning for the second time because he felt offended, according to the investigations.

“According to the testimonies, which is what we have in the records, he came back because he felt offended by this escalation of the discussion, with this intensification of the discussion between the two”, said Camila.

For Camila, in order to be politically motivated, it would be necessary to identify a desire on the part of Guaranho to impede Marcelo’s political rights, which, for her, would be “complicated to say”.

Regarding the Civil Police’s conclusion, lawyer Ian Vargas, from the defense team for Marcelo’s family, said that investigations into complex cases like this take longer.

“Usually these inquiries take a while. Especially of this magnitude, with this complexity, with this amount of people who were heard and evidence to be collected such as cell phone, computer, vehicle, cameras from other places”.

Lawyer Carlos Bento, who is part of Guaranho’s defense team, said that the investigation may have ended in the eyes of the police, but that for the defense, “it is beginning”.

“Witnesses were heard that the defense did not have access to. They are witnesses who were at the party. They are witnesses who are certainly friends of the alleged victim.”

PT Marcelo Arruda (left) was killed by Jorge Guaranho (right), Bolsonaro supporter

How it all happened, according to the police

The delegate informed that Guaranho went to the place of the anniversary with the aim of making a provocation.

Witnesses said the criminal police officer arrived in a car with the woman and a baby. In addition, the shooter’s car played a song in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

After that, an argument broke out. The delegate stated that witnesses reported that Marcelo threw a handful of earth at Guaranho’s vehicle. After the argument, the policeman left the scene

The Civil Police concluded, based on the testimonies, that Guaranho returned to the anniversary site because he felt humiliated. Upon returning to the birthday, the association’s doorman tried to prevent him from entering the place at the request of the party’s participants.

According to the analysis of the images, the discussion evolved in the following sequence:

Camila stated that Guaranho fired four shots, two of which hit Marcelo. On the other hand, PT shot 10 times, hitting the policeman four times.

In addition, the investigation points out that Marcelo had armed himself to defend himself, knowing of the probable return of Guaranho.

“The victim takes his firearm as protection against the perpetrator’s eventual return. And the victim points the firearm when he sees the perpetrator’s return, because he already knew that the perpetrator was armed. So, it is a natural attitude of the victim want to defend”.

According to the Civil Police, the criminal police officer was at a barbecue when he learned that Marcelo’s party was taking place.

According to investigations, the shooter learned through another person who was at the barbecue and had access to security camera footage of the association where Marcelo’s birthday was taking place.

Then, according to the delegate, Guaranho made no comments about the party. Despite this, the criminal police officer left the barbecue where it was and went to the place where Marcelo’s birthday was held.

Deputy Iane Cardoso also informed that an investigation was also opened to investigate the aggressions that Jorge Guaranho suffered after shooting Marcelo Arruda. Three people are investigated in the case.

Camila Cecconello said that the police are also awaiting an expert report to determine the seriousness of the aggressions suffered by Guaranho.

Guaranho shoots first. Marcelo and Guaranho order each other to put down their gun; Pâmela, Marcelo’s wife, tries to intervene in the discussion; Guaranho also draws his firearm; Marcelo takes the gun; Guaranho parks the car; PT carries the gun and puts it on his waist; Marcelo is told that Guaranho has entered; The policeman opens the gate by himself; Guaranho returns to the place, and the doorman tries to stop him; Guaranho leaves the place, and party participants ask the doorman to prevent him from entering, in case the policeman returns; The two begin to argue; Marcelo leaves the ballroom and throws a handful of dirt against Guaranho’s car; Guaranho goes to the association and, according to witnesses, puts music in support of Bolsonaro in the car;