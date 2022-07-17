Vigilante says the shooter shouted ‘here is Bolsonaro’ before shooting

A vigilante said she heard criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho shout “This is Bolsonaro” before shooting and killing municipal guard Marcelo Arruda on the night of June 9, as he celebrated his 50th birthday with a themed party. PT in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Although included in the investigation, the guard’s testimony is not cited in the conclusion of the final investigation report. The Civil Police of Paraná, which requested secrecy of the process to the Justice, concluded on Friday (15) the investigation with the indictment of the shooter on charges of qualified homicide for clumsy motive and for causing danger to other people. The penalty can range from 12 to 30 years in prison. At the press conference, delegate Camila Cecconello ruled out a politically motivated hate crime, based on the report of the shooter’s wife.

According to security guard Daniele Lima dos Santos, who was on a motorcycle patrol on the same street as the party, Guaranho said “this is Bolsonaro” in two moments: when he first arrived at the farm where the party was taking place, accompanied by his wife and daughter. three months, but he didn’t get out of the car — a story that was already known — and then, when he returned alone, moments before shooting Arruda.

In her statement, the guard also says that she saw Guaranho’s vehicle come back at high speed in the rearview mirror and that she was almost run over by him. “As he stormed into the farm, I could only hear him clearly saying ‘this is Bolsonaro, damn it’. Then, within two minutes, the shooting started,” Daniele told the police.

According to her, the first shots were fired at 11:54 pm. “I tried to find support, call the police”, says the guard, who said she also sent an audio message to her boss informing her of the situation.

Daniele said she did not know how long it took for the criminal police officer to return to the scene, but based on testimonies from other witnesses and security camera footage, it was possible to verify that he returned about 20 minutes later.

Sought, the Civil Police of Paraná stated that information about the case is being provided by the State Security Department. Representatives of the secretariat did not respond to attempts to contact the report.

Legal representatives of the victim’s family cite the witness’s testimony to contest the Civil Police’s conclusion.

“The Civil Police ignored this testimony when the report was concluded and its disclosure at the press conference. It focused on the testimony of the criminal’s wife, who is emotionally involved, and testified accompanied by her husband’s lawyer”, observed lawyer Daniel Godoyone of the legal representatives of Arruda’s family.

According to Godoy, the vigilante’s testimony proves the premeditation of the crime and reinforces the politically motivated hate crime. “It is inexplicable that the police disregarded this at the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

Although the investigation concluded that the shooter went to the scene for political reasons to “provoke” the participants of the party, since he is a supporter of Bolsonaro, the Civil Police understood that there was not enough evidence to establish that there was a hate crime, without citing the video. from the watchman.

experts heard by UOL understand that there was a political crime. However, they explain that there is no such classification in the Penal Code.

Lawyer Poliana Lemes Cardoso, who is part of the shooter’s team of defenders, said she is awaiting the completion of the expertise to verify the lip reading of those involved at the crime scene. “His motivation was actually to return because of the first and unjust aggression that hurt his honor”.

The investigation will now be forwarded to the Public Ministry of Paraná, which will be in charge of filing a complaint with the Justice.

Commenting on Arruda’s death yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said it was “a stupid and pointless fight”. During a speech to evangelicals at an Assembly of God church in Natal (RN), the president also complained of being associated with the crime.

“One side always wants to blame the boss on the other side: look, his speech led to the death of that person there in Foz do Iguaçu. Oh my God. Did my speech lead to that person’s death? A stupid and pointless fight ?” asked the president.

In the days following the death of Marcelo Arruda, Bolsonaro made a video call with Bolsonarista family members of the victim. In the call, mediated by deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ), he stated that “nothing justifies” the crime committed by Guaranho, but complained about the news that had been associating the death with the president’s violent speeches.