Virgin River reveals good news for fans ahead of Season 4

the fans of Virgin River are looking forward to the fourth season. The series returns, about a year later and full of solutions to tell. When we last saw the city, doubts were immense, especially around the life of the protagonist Mel.

The 4th season of Virgin River returns on July 20, and according to Netflix, despite not knowing if the child she is expecting belongs to her late husband Mark or Jack, Mel begins season 4 with optimism. She has wanted to be a mother for years and now the dream is closer to being realized.

Although Jack is excited and offers support, the paternity issue plagues him. To complicate matters, a handsome new doctor appears who is willing to start a family. Hope is still recovering from the car accident and the psychological effects of the brain injury will have serious consequences for her and Doc.

Wanting to prove the innocence of the man she loves, Brie ends up getting close to Mike and also to Calvin’s violent criminal network. But in addition to all these mysteries, Netflix shared another good news for fans of Virgin River.

When Netflix released the third season of Virgin River in mid-2021, the service confirmed some excellent news. At the time, streaming assured that the romantic series would return for two more seasons, the fourth and fifth.

Therefore, fans do not need to worry about some mystery that will be pending on the next 20th, after all, the sequel is already confirmed. The early renewal of a production is something that has not been common in the service. However, in the case of some series, the service has given this vote of confidence.

After the release of the third season, TVLine reported that in the third week, when all seasons were available, the series topped Nielsen’s streaming rankings in the US. Thus, it accumulated about 2.1 billion minutes watched, removing Manifest from the lead.

With a simple production, and cheaper than other investments, the service tried to guarantee that the 5th season of Virgin River happen. See the service announcement.

This week has a LOT of news, but I separated this one to start off right: Virgin River is officially renewed for seasons 4 and 5! 🥰💖 pic.twitter.com/v9XcJd08Z8 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) September 20, 2021

Subscribers won’t have to wait long

In addition to the early renewal, another good news caught the eye. Although it was scheduled for March, the 5th season of the series has already started shooting in early July. That means, fans won’t have to wait long to see the show’s new year.

Whats-On-Netflix stated that the fifth season started shooting on July 1st. Thus, the recordings will continue until the 30th of November. However, the site reaffirms that recordings are subject to change and delays may occur.

Either way, this leads us to believe that Netflix plans to release Season 5 of Virgin River in the first half of 2023. The fourth season also started shooting in this same period, but it suffered some delays thanks to Covid.

Certainly, the fifth year recordings will not suffer from these problems.

Virgin River still have stories to tell

As we know, the Netflix series is inspired by one of Robyn Carr’s stories. Officially, Virgin River is an anthology of books that, in each of them, tells a different story, which takes place in the small town. Mel and Jack’s story is seen in Carr’s first book.

However, more than 20 books were released, as a kind of anthology, of the city. As the series’ focus is initially on Jack and Mel, other stories should not be addressed. Still, the series will keep Sue Tenney as the main showrunner, so there are no significant changes.

So, are you looking forward to the season? Virgin River?

