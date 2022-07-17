Virus designed to spread in documents gets a new version

Drive-stored materials and the integration of digital tools have certainly made remote work easier. However, Astra Locker was created thinking about this receptivity of documents by people. In this way, even sending emails, scammers make victims by impersonating companies or assuming other identities.

See too: Microsoft Alert! Malware Affecting Android Devices Could Steal Money

In social messaging networks, such as WhatsApp, it is already normal to be suspicious of strange contacts. Avoiding accessing any suspicious pages is usually a habit of those who are aware of hacker actions. However, few tend to pay the same attention when trying to open a folder or document, sent in an attachment, followed by a description that reflects urgency or something important.

When opening a document sent by e-mail, it is necessary to check the origin

Email sent in a disguised format contains a virus used to compromise files. In addition to tracking critical information and hacking into machines, it can block access to servers. Regarding sensitive issues, between government information and secrets, groups of developers make threats, seeking to obtain advantages.

Most of the time, criminals want to receive financial rewards in exchange for the stolen data. Installing an antivirus and watching for warning signs such as a change in time or strange notifications on your computer can help stop malware from advancing. However, the best way to avoid being targeted by these attacks is to carefully observe who sent the email.