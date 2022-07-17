Vitrola is one of the most wanted items on Amazon; check out the models

Victrolas are still much loved items by music enthusiasts. Anyone who thinks that these products are outdated and outdated is wrong, as new models are still being manufactured that rely on innovative audio technologies.

For those who enjoy the famous vinyl records, record players or quality records are essential to get the best out of this type of media, which still maintains its popularity, including with several artists releasing vinyl versions of their albums.

If you’re thinking about buying a turntable, the time has come. Amazon has discounts of up to 51% on record players from various brands. Check out the best deals we have listed for you:

Raveo Victrola

The Raveo Sonetto turntable has three different rotations, which allows you to play various types of LPs. The device also has a USB input, Bluetooth connection, which makes it possible to play audio files stored on any device that has this type of connection, and the latest in audio technologies.

Raveo Victrola Chrome Sand record player with USB and Bluetooth, Bivolt

BRL 382

Pulse Perkins record player

The turntable has built-in speakers, RCA audio output, which allows the user to connect it to external speakers, Bluetooth connection and auxiliary input. The product has three different rotations that can be adjusted by the user and a vintage design capable of marrying well with any type of decoration.

Pulse Perkins record player Retro Pulse Victrola Perkins – SP365

BRL 359

Pulse record player

The equipment has a Bluetooth connection, auxiliary input and also USB input. In addition, it has construction in resistant, durable materials and has great sound reproduction quality.

Pulse ‎35085 RETRO Pulse SUITCASE VITROLA 5W BT/AUX/USB – SP364

BRL 399

