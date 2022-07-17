Vyni loses role in film after asking for triple Zezé Motta’s fee | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Vyni Fernandes lost the chance to debut in the cinema for demanding an unusual fee

The dream of former BBB Vyni Fernandes of being an actor will take a while to come true. As soon as he left Globo’s reality show, he was invited to act in a national, independent film with a renowned cast, which will start to be shot only at the end of October, but he ended up missing the opportunity. The reason? He demanded a fee almost three times greater than that of Zezé Motta, the protagonist of the feature.

Yes, dear reader. You are not reading it wrong. Vyni, who has never worked as an actor, had an order from his staff that he would only participate if his fee was R$80,000, a value greater than the sum of the fees of three big stars in the production.

Windows… is the name of the film, created by playwright and filmmaker Luciano Santiago. And in the cast, so far, only big names. In addition to Zezé Motta, there will be Georgina Castro — who was recently in Globo’s Um Lugar ao Sol, but has starred in award-winning national films, such as O Céu de Suely (2006) and Tatuagem (2013)–, Luiz Carlos Vasconcellos (who made Amor de Mãe, A Dona do Pedaço and Aruanas), and Sérgio Menezes, who was recently in Dança dos Famosos and played Chicão in the soap opera Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!

The column talked to different people involved in the entire process and received various evidence, including exchanges of emails from the film’s team with Tassila Castilho, one of Vyni’s advisors. In one of the messages, she said that the former BBB was available to act in the feature only for a fee of R$ 80 thousand.

The invitation made to Vyni included the offer of a fee of R$ 30,000, which would have discounts on account of the slice that would be retained with the team that manages his career. Other than that, he would have lodging, transport and food paid for by the production. As the former BBB has never worked professionally as an actor, he would spend an entire week under the care of Santiago, who has more than two decades of experience in preparing actors.

But the answer from Vyni’s aide was negative. In addition to discarding the offer of the fee, she also said that the project did not fit into the strategic planning of the boy’s career.

Luciano Santiago was born in Rio de Janeiro, lived in São Paulo for 24 years, and then moved permanently to the northeast region. The first city to establish residence was Crato (CE), hometown of Vyni Fernandes. Currently, the playwright and filmmaker is divided between João Pessoa, in Paraíba, and Recife, in Pernambuco.

And it was because of the period he lived in Cariri, Ceará, that he had the idea of ​​inviting Vyni to act in the feature, playing the character Deto. Santiago welcomed the former member of Globo’s reality show, who even confessed his desire to act and was very excited about the possibility of being in the cast of Janelas…, but the required fee, which is completely out of the norm. of national cinema, ended up with the chance.

The column sought out Vyni’s team, who confirmed the existence of the invitation, but said that at the time he was called, his schedule was very full and that it would be necessary to undo other contracts so that the former BBB could have availability to act in the film.

Luciano Santiago also confirmed to the column his interest in having the former BBB in the cast of his film, but did not want to give more details about the factors that made the negotiations unfeasible.

Windows…

The film tells the story of Laura, a woman who suffers from memory lapses and is not sure if she is a doctor or a dancer. Afraid of forgetting her own identity, she summons Glória, Simone and Deto (longtime friends) to revisit her own trajectory with her.

“From these narratives, revelations of past intrigue and new surprises emerge. The entire plot is full of twists and suspense. However, an unexpected and sublime reunion happens with a very special person, whom she met as a child through her windows. …” reads the film’s synopsis.

Windows… is based on the book of the same name by Luciano Santiago, which is for sale on the production’s official website. Just click here for more information.