Wanessa and Dado Dolabella appear embraced for the first time – Entertainment

After being caught together for the 1st time after the reconciliation, Wanessa and Dado Dolabella appeared embraced during a spiritual retreat, during a live broadcast on Instagram, last Saturday (16).

The festival started on the 14th of this month and runs until Sunday (17th), in Alto Paraíso, Chapada dos Veadeiros, with the aim of praising Mother Nature, regenerative culture and prayers for the healing of the planet.







Vanessa announced the end of her 17-year marriage to businessman Marcus Buaiz in May this year. Together, they had two children: José Marcus, 10, and João Francisco, 7.

Rumors that the singer would be getting involved with Dado Dolabella emerged shortly after the split came to light. That’s because Vanessa would have met the actor during a trip to Chapada dos Veadeiros.

According to Leo Dias, the alleged encounter would have been the last straw towards the end of the marriage between the artist and Buaiz. According to the columnist, Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter was accompanied by friends.

Vanessa and Dado already until took on romance for the familyaccording to the singer’s cousin, Nathan Camargo, during an interview with Débora Lyra’s podcast, which presents the The Poison Hourat Record TV Goiás.



