Wanessa and Dado Dolabella participate in a spiritual retreat

This week, the news circulated that Dado Dolabella took Wanessa to the Aya Música Medicina Festival, a spiritual retreat for the “healing of the planet”, in Goiás. But on the afternoon of this Saturday, the 16th, a live showed the two at the event.

It’s the first time the couple has been seen together since romance rumors began.

The festival takes place between the 14th and 17th of July, in Alto Paraíso, in Chapada dos Veadeiros, and its motto is to praise Mother Nature, regenerative culture and pray for the healing of the planet.





There, artists and indigenous people come together for an experience of exchange and connections, with indigenous presentations, meditations, yoga, cultural practices, ecology and spirituality. This is even the first in-person edition, as in 2020 everything was online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wanessa even took pictures of the place, and posted a video in which she appears singing a meditation song. The actor shared on his Instagram feed that he would be attending the event, but they hadn’t been seen together—until now!

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella TOGETHER!!! pic.twitter.com/AeQlq9GzDc — Central Reality (@centralreality) July 16, 2022

Rumors that the couple would be together started on the Easter holiday, after a trip by the singer to Chapada dos Veadeiros.