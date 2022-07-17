Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella are seen in a spiritual retreat

Gradually, Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo are going to transform normal public appearances after the return of the relationship. This Saturday (7/16), the two were seen together at a spiritual retreat in Chapada dos Veadeiros. The two participated in an activity that was broadcast live on the official account of the Aya Música Medicina Festival that promotes the activities.

A few days ago, journalist Fabíola Reipert from the Balanço Geral program on Record TV revealed the couple’s first public appearance after the troubled end of the relationship between Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Wanessa Godói Camargo, born in 1982, is a Brazilian singer, actress, songwriter and presenter. Born in Goiânia (GO), she became famous in the early 2000s as a teen idol. Playback / Instagram ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-2 Daughter of singer Zezé Di Camargo and Zilú Godói, Wanessa started her artistic career when she was still young. As a teenager, she participated in the cast of a production of the musical Cats and also joined the ballet team of her father’s country duo.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-5 However, it was in 2000, after signing a contract with Sony Music and releasing her first pop album, that the young woman saw her career take off. At the time, the songs O Amor Não Deixa and Apaixonada Por Você were popular with young audiences.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-4 In 2001, he released his second CD and managed to reach older audiences. Years later, with her first live album, called Transparente, the young woman changed her look and began to show a more mature image.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-11 The singer also released other albums in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2016, 2020 and, in 2021, “Pai & Filha”, alongside Zezé Di Camargo.reproduction ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-7 In the meantime, Wanessa was invited to present the program Jovens Tardes, on Rede Globo, and also managed the Domingo da Gente, on RecordAgNews ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo In addition, the artist participated in the fourth season of Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo, in the soap opera Cheias de Charme, in the series Dr. Darci, in the feature Xuxa e os Duendes, dubbed a character in the film Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta, among others.reproduction ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-8 During her career, Wanessa migrated from romantic ballads to electronic, sertanejo and, recently, returned to pop singing. In addition, the artist also released songs in other languages.Reproduction / Instagram ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-1 Since becoming a singer, Wanessa has sold 2 million copies, received several awards, in addition to being nominated for MTV Video Music.reproduction ****Foto-Wanessa-Camargo-e-dado-dolabela In her personal life, the singer got involved with some famous people, including actor Dado Dolabella, Leandro (from the band KLB), Felipe Dylon, Erik Marmo and Rodrigo Prado.reproduction ****Picture-Wanessa-Camargo-next-to-the-ex-husband In 2005, she started a romance with businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​with whom she married years later and had children José Marcus and João Francisco. In early May 2022, however, the couple announced the end of their 17-year relationship.Reproduction / Instagram 0

In May, the LeoDias column exclusively reported that Wanessa and Dado had been meeting since the Easter holiday. It was also this column that reported first hand the end of the marriage between the singer and the manager.

