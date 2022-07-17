Wanessa’s ex poses next to her children and receives support from the singer’s family: “Lindos”

Wanessa Camargo’s ex poses with the singer’s heirs and family members leave messages of affection

Singer’s ex-husband Vanessa Camargothis Saturday (16), the businessman Marcus Buaiz emerged in a moment of pure love alongside the heirs, Jose Marcus and john franciscothe result of his relationship with his ex-wife.

On her social media profile, shortly after photos of the daughter of Zezé di Camargo next to the actor Dolabella data gain media repercussion, the owl daddy posed with the boys wearing the same blouses and melted in love

“My greatest act of entrepreneurship is being a father! Greatest love in the world he wrote in the caption of the publication, receiving a wave of affection from anonymous and famous followers, including family members of Vanessa Camargo.

“Your beautiful”he wrote Camilla Camargo, the artist’s sister, leaving a heart symbol. “What a beautiful picture”melted Graciele Lacerdathe singer’s stepmother, who used symbols of applause along with the comments.

Fans were also delighted with the moment and left a flood of praise. In your Instagram stories, Marcus Buaiz even exhibited a few moments during a boat ride.

Look:

IT’S OFFICIAL!

The singer Vanessa Camargo and her alleged boyfriend, the actor Dolabella dataappeared together for the first time during the Aya Música Medicina Festival, an event that takes place in Goiás.

This Saturday (16), the two appeared in a video. The event, a kind of spiritual retreat, is held to help “heal the planet”. That’s what the organizers defend.