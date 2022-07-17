What a phase! Benedetto misses a penalty again for Boca Juniors, this time in the Argentinian Championship | argentinian football

The mistake happened against Talleres, seven minutes into the game valid for the eighth round of the Argentine Championship, at Bombonera. Shirt 9 hit hard and saw the ball explode on the crossbar.

1 of 2 Benedetto penalty exploded in the crossbar against Talleres — Photo: Reproduction

The curious thing is that Boca won the game with a penalty goal. Even with Benedetto on the field, however, it was Rojo who converted the kick and guaranteed the home team 1-0. After the final whistle, the left-back revealed that he had talked to the striker.

I asked Benedetto if he wanted to take another shot and he told me I had better hit it because he wasn’t feeling well with the penalties.

— Rojo, scorer of the winning goal for Boca Juniors