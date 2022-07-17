What a phase! Benedetto misses a penalty again for Boca Juniors, this time in the Argentinian Championship | argentinian football

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on What a phase! Benedetto misses a penalty again for Boca Juniors, this time in the Argentinian Championship | argentinian football 2 Views

+ Corinthians target, midfielder Fausto Vera scores two goals in Argentinos Juniors victory

The mistake happened against Talleres, seven minutes into the game valid for the eighth round of the Argentine Championship, at Bombonera. Shirt 9 hit hard and saw the ball explode on the crossbar.

Benedetto’s penalty exploded in the crossbar against Talleres – Photo: Reproduction

The curious thing is that Boca won the game with a penalty goal. Even with Benedetto on the field, however, it was Rojo who converted the kick and guaranteed the home team 1-0. After the final whistle, the left-back revealed that he had talked to the striker.

I asked Benedetto if he wanted to take another shot and he told me I had better hit it because he wasn’t feeling well with the penalties.

— Rojo, scorer of the winning goal for Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors reached 12 points and climbed to the 10th position of the Argentine. Talleres, who live in Libertadores and face Vélez Sarsfield in the quarterfinals, are in 26th place.

Benedetto after missing a penalty against Talleres at La Bombonera – Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

PSG announce the signing of a new striker who competes with Neymar

Credit: Instagram Stade Reims The PSG squad, Paris Saint-Germain, is getting stronger and stronger: this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved