What are we playing – July 16

Hello, we are back with our weekly section, in which we talk about some of the games we have been playing in the last few weeks or that we are still playing.

These are the games that excite us and that we can’t resist playing, watching the hours fly by.

There’s always that special game that we can’t put down, especially in an era of games that receive content and updates months or years after launch.

There’s always that classic we want to repeat or even discover for the first time, a guilty pleasure that captures us without explanation or a branch from a popular series to a new genre that we want to investigate.

Whether it’s console, PC or even mobile, there’s always something that sparks our excitement and we’re constantly on the lookout for the next great experience that will dazzle us.

And you, what have you been playing lately? We want to know.

Gran Turismo 7





After a few weeks away from the wheel, this was marked by my return to Gran Turismo 7. This time I moved away from its online competitive component, I dedicated myself to completing more challenges on the different tracks, collecting some credits to buy those cars I wanted so much . GT7 has this aspect, it can be played in a more relaxed way or we can opt for the multiplayer competition that gives us that extra adrenaline.

Adolfo

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Switch)





After the expansion arrived with so many new quests, monsters to hunt and locations to explore, I returned to Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom has once again managed to present a high quality expansion and the extra focus on narrative made it even more interesting to follow the new story throughout the 20 hours of extra gameplay. This week was spent finishing more quests to craft more weapons and armor. I can’t get enough of playing with Japanese players and watching the brilliance of most of them.

Bruno

Forza Horizon 5





The entry of the fifth iteration of the Forza Horizon series corresponds to an immense territory of off-road dimensions, albeit with asphalt roads and traditional routes (rails). As I penetrate this game I discover how there are some bridges and connections with the late Motorstorm, also with plenty of tracks in the desert and exotic environments. Of course, then it’s all the component of the realistic dimension of the car, in scenery and in chassis, that occupies the heart of the game, in a type of driving that leans towards the arcade, without neglecting the drifts and a feeling of impeccable physics. I’m still scratching the surface of Forza Horizon 5 but it’s still a great alternative to Forza Motorsport 7.

Vitor