what can the Dimensional app say about you?

More and more we see applications for cell phones that totally catch our attention, either because it is an addictive game or because it is a software that promises to be very useful in everyday life. In fact, it might even be something simpler, like a very intuitive personality test.

In this area, the Dimensional application has been growing more and more. It is available for both Android and iOS and has been successful in the hands of everyone who has used it.

His idea is quite simple: take a personality test, identifying various characteristics of each person to find out which of the pre-established groups you fit into to give you the result.

The analysis is very complete and speaks a lot about the way of being of each individual, highlighting points that even the person may not have noticed yet, but that becomes very obvious after undergoing the test.

And if you’re curious and want to do the same, we’ll show you a quick tutorial on how to use the app.

You must download and open the app on your mobile, then follow the welcome screens. Use Google or Apple to login; Create your account with a username, your gender, age, and ethnicity. So you can proceed; By exploring it, you will arrive at a first questionnaire that will assess its characteristics. Just click “start” to get started; It is necessary to answer each question with total sincerity. As you go through the questions, the application itself will begin to reveal your personality traits; You should note that the more you answer, the more the app will conclude things about you; Once the quiz ends, your result will be on the screen. Click on “Primary Traits”, then the details of the test will appear; The result shown will be very detailed and will speak a lot about your way of being, based on your answers.

It is also worth remembering that the application has other tests that can be done, such as a cognitive assessment that you can also access through a “start” button that will be highlighted. The more tests you do, the more you will know about yourself.

And there is an interesting detail: you can still use the tool to Search for friends who don’t have the app yet, which you can encourage to use so they can have fun comparing results.

Keep in mind that the more answers you give the app, the more accurate it will be in its conclusions, so it is recommended that you go to the end to see the magic happen.