what changed in Congonhas afterwards?

15 years ago, the worst tragedy in Brazilian aviation took place, the accident with flight Tam 3054, at Congonhas airport. A company plane that had taken off from Porto Alegre failed to stop during landing in São Paulo and left the runway, crossing Washington Luís Avenue and crashing into a gas station and a building where the company’s own cargo service operated.

In the accident, 199 people died, including six crew, 181 passengers and 12 people who were on the ground and in the Tam building that was hit. Since then, several security measures have been implemented at the site to prevent further such tragedies.

At the time, it was believed that one of the reasons for leaving the track would have been the absence of “grooving”, transversal grooves in the asphalt that facilitate the flow of water. But, according to the final investigation report, the track did nothing to contribute to the accident.

One of the main causes, according to the investigation, was an error in the position of the throttles, the levers that control the acceleration and give power to the plane. One of them remained in the throttle position, which led to the loss of control of the aircraft.

Since then, what has changed at the airport? Has he become more secure over the years?

first changes

After the accident, several recommendations were made by Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents), an agency linked to the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). About the airport, there was an emphasis on the asphalt of the runway.

Infraero (Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Airport), which manages the site until today, was charged with measures to check the friction of the runway, seeking to avoid skidding. Works were also carried out to insert the “grooving” in the place.

The useful distance of the track also underwent changes, starting to be considered smaller, precisely to provide escape areas and extra braking space in case of emergencies. Although it is 1,940 meters long, only 1,660 meters can be considered for landing, precisely to have enough space for an eventual escape.

The number of take-off and landing operations was also restricted to a maximum of 34 per hour. The site operated 50 flights per hour.

Commercial flights were also prohibited from the auxiliary runway, which is smaller than the main one. Flights to places with a distance of more than 1,500 km in a straight line from the place were also prohibited. But the measure dropped in 2016, and companies were able to fly to any destination in Brazil again.

Asphalt that reduces skidding

In 2020, the airport carried out works on the main runway due to the low movement caused by the pandemic. A new structural layer of concrete was made with transverse grooves in the headland region, which makes it difficult to form puddles.

At the same time, one of the main changes consisted in the application of a porous surface layer of friction. This layer facilitates the flow of water, preventing slippage during and after the rain.

At the time, R$ 11.5 million were invested in the work of the new runway. Although it was already considered safe by the standards presented to Organs regulatory bodies, the new track guarantees greater efficiency in the event of braking.

New escape area

System that assists in stopping planes at Congonhas SP airport: Size is 72 mx 47.4 m Image: Publicity/Infraero

In May 2022, the installation of the Emas (Engineered Material Arresting System) system was completed. This new escape area is located at the threshold of Congonhas’ main runway, and is intended to prevent planes that cannot brake in time from stopping there.

The structure has concrete blocks that are on the same level as the runway and that deform if the plane exceeds the limits of the landing area. With this, the aircraft is stuck to the ground, being decelerated to its final stop.

The principle of Emas is similar to that of a gravel box used in Formula 1 races, where the car, if it leaves the track, decelerates and is stuck in place, not colliding with the wall, for example. It also harks back to truck exhaust systems found in mountain ranges, which can be made from gravel, sand or crushed stone.

In 2016, the system avoided a tragedy involving Mike Pence, then governor of the state of Indiana (USA) and later vice president of the United States, during the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021). The plane Pence was on failed to stop in time and ended up passing Emas, where it was slowed to a stop on the grass at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Do you leave or stay?

It is very common, especially after accidents such as flight 3054, to have movement to close Congonhas airport. This type of action is led mainly by organizations of residents of neighboring districts, such as Jabaquara and Moema.

The possibility of this happening appears to be remote, mainly as a result of the investments being made at the location and in the concession process that the airport must undergo in the coming months.

Other airports within urban regions around the world have faced the specter of closure with specific procedures to circumvent the problem. Examples are John Wayne Airport, in California (USA) and London City Airport, in England, located in dense central regions.

As an alternative to closure, airports such as these have scaled back their operations, changed the type of aircraft that can operate at locations (to quieter models, generally), among other things. Congonhas airport itself closes at night due to a demand from the population.

Even with the struggle between companies, airports and the community that demand the closure of these places due to the risk they can present, operations can only take place if they are within the safety standards required by regulatory bodies.