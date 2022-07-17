What happens if you are late paying the Caixa Tem loan?

Check out what happens if the customer is late paying the Caixa Tem loan, available to millions of Brazilians.

Available since March, the Caixa Tem loan is offering microcredit to several Brazilians. Individuals can request from R$300 to R$1,000, while MEIs can borrow from R$1,500 to R$3,000.

Both groups need to have some productive activity or service provision. Thus, the amounts obtained should be invested in the acquisition of inputs, growth in working capital and applications in tools and equipment that contribute to increased production.

The payment term is up to 24 months and interest starts at 1.95% per month. But what happens if the customer is late paying the Caixa Tem loan? Check out!

Loan payment Caixa Is in arrears: what happens?

If the customer does not make the payment by the due date, the debt will increase over time, as there is a fine and interest for the delay. It is important that the person settles the debt before it becomes “a snowball”.

Delayed debts make it difficult for the user to obtain other loans from Caixa and other financial institutions, such as Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Santander and Bradesco. Therefore, the correct thing is to analyze if the installments fit within the budget of the month even before looking for the credit line.

When the client makes the contract, a relationship with the responsible institution is initiated. By deleting accounts on time, the consumer’s score increases and, in the future, larger loan offers may arise.

How to apply for a Caixa Tem loan?

For individuals who carry out any productive activity or service provision, it is necessary to apply for the loan directly at Caixa Tem, which is available for Android and iOS. It is worth remembering that it is necessary to update the application before requesting the new microcredit.

Individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) will be able to access borrowed credit by going to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. They must have at least 12 months of billing with the CNPJ.

