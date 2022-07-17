What is the difference between avocado and avocado?

Health benefits of avocado and avocado
It is worth including the fruit in your daily life for the health benefits it offers. “Both are rich in protein, phosphorus, iron, good fats, fiber, potassium and several vitamins, such as vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B5, vitamin B3 and vitamin B2”, says the nutritionist.
She also adds an addendum about the avocado: “This little pear-shaped fruit has a significant fiber content and twice the potassium of bananas, in addition to vitamins E, B6, monounsaturated fatty acids, healthy fat and antioxidants.”
Both are rich in oleic acid, a healthy fat that helps control cholesterol levels. Avocados and avocados also prevent cardiovascular diseases and improve the functioning of the immune system. Both also aid in nutrient absorption.
What is the best way to consume avocado and avocado?
Avocado is ideal for vitamins because it is more watery. “Sauces with avocado, like guacamole, are delicious. It is worth trying it mashed with a cereal”, suggests Juliana.
A good suggestion is to make salads with avocado. “Cut it into very thin slices and add lettuce, tomato, onion, arugula and seasonings such as pepper and cilantro. You can also add a little olive oil or lemon juice as a dressing. Thus, the salad is delicious and super nutritious”, concludes the expert.