What should I eat to get pregnant? There are many factors that influence the fertility . Some diseases, such as cancer or endometriosis; taking medications, such as chemotherapy; In addition to stress and emotional state, they influence the realization of pregnancy .

But there is another indisputable factor, our diet. And is that what we eat affects our health and therefore can also influence our fertility.

Rather, he gives us some keys to better understand and put into practice ‘ the fertility kitchen ‘.

What should I eat to get pregnant?

Why are colors important?

Because they contain active ingredients whose main action is antioxidant. There are different pigments that give different foods their color and that protect us from damage caused by oxidative stress. This may be one of those responsible for the difficulty in get pregnant .

In order for our diet to be balanced and help our fertility, it is important that we take into account colors and include them daily, both raw (very important because this way their vitamins do not deteriorate) and cooked (but at low temperatures).



How does temperature influence

Much. When we consume raw or cooked food at a temperature below 48ºC, we conserve nutrients, as at that temperature or higher they begin to be lost. In addition, it improves intestinal balance and digestion. AND promotes fertility .

Best organic?

As far as everyone is able, yes. They contain more vitamins, minerals and proteins. And, in addition, they are not exposed to toxic substances that affect fertility. Phytosanitary products greatly reduce some vitamins in the food we eat.

Garlic

It is a food included in the ‘whites’, which contain minerals such as potassium, selenium or sulfur , which improve circulation, combat fluid retention and act as natural antibiotics. In the case of garlic, it is a source of selenium, a useful mineral for fertility. In the case of garlic, it also provides vitamin B6, which helps regulate hormones essential for fertility.

Manioc

It is another of the ‘white’ foods, rich in potassium, selenium, sulfur , for example, and recommended by nutritionists to improve fertility. Regulates excess estrogen, increases sexual desire and restores libido.

Other sources of white foods are onions, sesame, hazelnuts, brown rice, coconut, leeks, ginger, among others.

figs

Although not the main food source of selenium, they contain this mineral, another great antioxidant. In addition, “it intervenes in the thyroid gland, whose proper functioning is important for achieving a pregnancy. It also stimulates male fertility, increases semen production and sperm movement.

Other sources of selenium : Whole grains, fish, shellfish and, to a lesser extent, fruits and vegetables.

Quinoa

It is rich in lysine, a very important amino acid for fertility, as it is involved in the production of hormones and improves sperm mobility. In addition, it is an important pseudocereal in vegetarian diets, as it is a very rich source of vegetable protein.



Other sources of lysine are nuts and cereals.

Banana

is rich in vitamin B6 , which is very necessary for the “normal conduct of menstruation and the proper functioning of spermatozoa”. It is also necessary to metabolize excess estrogen and helps produce adequate amounts of progesterone. At the same time, it reduces high levels of prolactin.

Other sources of vitamin B6 : You can also find it in foods like turkey, cold water salmon, chickpeas, rice and sunflower seeds, pistachios, amaranth, kale, avocado, among others. It is important to eat foods that contain vitamin B6 that can be eaten raw.

goji berries

they are rich in beta-carotene (provitamin A) . A great antioxidant and estrogen based. It is essential for the correct maintenance of the mucous membranes, including the uterine, where the fertilized egg must be implanted. It is also involved in the menstrual cycle, placental development, and other aspects of female reproduction.



Other sources of beta carotene : It is present in all reddish, yellow or orange colored foods.

Wheat germ

is rich in vitamin E , one of the most important fat-soluble antioxidants to protect fats from oxidative stress. According to studies, taking high doses of this vitamin combined with selenium and other antioxidants improves fertility.

Other sources of vitamin E : sunflower seeds, paprika, almonds, linseed oil, hazelnuts, rapeseed oil, pine nuts, basil, oregano, spinach, pistachios, among others.

portobello mushroom

they contain vitamin D whose deficiency can cause fatigue, joint pain, bone problems, as well as affect women’s fertility as well as sperm generation.

Other sources of vitamin D: fatty fish, such as wild salmon, fundamentally, fortified foods, among others.

Eggs

The eggs contain hill and other nutrients that increase the body’s ability to absorb vitamin B9. Also known as folic acid , is an essential nutrient that “helps the liver break down estrogen, increases sex drive, and regulates menstruation, among other functions.” It is essential to take foods that contain folic acid before conceiving to avoid genetic malformations in the baby.

Other sources of folic acid : legumes, lupines, sunflower seeds, spinach, quinoa, green cabbage, hazelnuts, beets, among others.

