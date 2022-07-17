When will the minimum wage of R$ 1,294 be paid? Is this value final?

The National Congress recently approved the minimum wage value 2023 presented by the federal government in April. At the time, a floor of R$ 1,294 was proposed, when the economic team calculated the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) to 6.70% in 2022. However, this value may change.

Read more: Minimum wage 2023 increases and reaches unexpected value; know what it is

This is because, with the new estimate of inflation released by the Ministry of Economy on Thursday, 14, a new value of the minimum wage was appointed. The forecast is that the INPC, used for the annual readjustment of the minimum wage, reaches 7.41%.

If this is the percentage applied, the value of the minimum wage will be different from that of the LDO, rising to R$ 1,301.81 from January of the next year. Until then, the government’s May estimates believed that the INPC would reach an increase of 8.1%.

But, after all, is new value definitive?

Not yet. The new value recently predicted is provisional, which means that, if the inflation measured by the INPC in the accumulated of this year is different from the projection, the government will have to review how much it will increase in the minimum wage. The Constitution determines that the readjustment of the floor cannot be below the inflation of the previous year.

The deadline for the federal government to define the floor value for 2023 is until the end of the year. It is worth noting that the current government’s policy does not work with the appreciation of the real, that is, with gains above inflation. The aim is to avoid impact on public accounts.