“Where did you create this story?”

Vanessa Giacomo is a renowned actress brazilian television and achieved this post through talent and immense dedication. These are years of career in which the artist delivers acting in cinema, theaters and soap operas. However, this Friday (15), the global found that it may have worked in other branches.

That’s because in twitter, a user went viral after creating a story using an old photo of Vanessa, in which the actress participates in an event for a cell phone brand. In the tweet, the internet user said that she will not give up on her dreams, as Giácomo came to work at a cell phone kiosk before going to Globe.

“I will never give up on my dreams in the photo below vanessa giacomo working at the samsung kiosk at the bar shop 1 day before being slapped by a client crying in the background the director papinha passed by was shocked by her ability to tear and called her to the soap opera empire”, speculated the girl on the social network.

Everything gets even better after other profiles started adding even more stories to the account. The joke was so big that it reached the Vanessa who wanted to know where the young woman had gotten the story without foot or head. “Where did you come up with this crazy story?” asked the actress.