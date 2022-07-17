where to watch, schedule, lineups, refereeing

São Paulo and Fluminense face each other at Morumbi, this Sunday (17), at 4 pm, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Tricolor paulista, with 23 points, aims to get closer to the classification zone to Libertadores, since coach Rogério Ceni has already stated that the priority is the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor carioca, with 27 points, wants to enter the G4.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by Globo and Premiere. The UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP). The match starts at 16:00.

Possible lineups:

Sao Paulo: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda (Luizão) and Léo; Rafinha, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Igor Gomes, Patrick (Rodrigo Nestor) and Wellington; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Fluminense: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Arias, Matheus Martins and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz

Embezzlement:

São Paulo has a wide variety of problems. Alisson, with a sprained knee, Andrés Colorado, in physical recovery, André Anderson, with muscle pain and Reinaldo with a strain, are just some of the occasional problems. On the list of the most serious cases are Arboleda, who underwent surgery on his ankle and will not return this season, as well as striker Caio, who underwent surgery on his knee). Luan’s surgery was on his thigh, which turned the steering wheel down indefinitely. Walce is still recovering from knee surgery.

Fluminense does not have defenders David Braz and Luan Freitas are handed over to the medical department. Alan still awaits regularization of the documents.

Arbitration:

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA/ GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA/ PR)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Last games:

São Paulo lost 2-1 to Palmeiras, but advanced on penalties to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Fluminense beat Cruzeiro 3-0 and also qualified in the national competition.