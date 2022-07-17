Which is worth more in 2022? – All in Technology

Although we are in the middle of 2022, many people are looking for promotions and offers on older flagships such as the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 11. In the following comparison, we will talk about the advantages and disadvantages of each device. So check it out before making a decision and make your best buy!

Construction & Performance

Starting with the construction, the iPhone 11 impresses with its glass back and metal sides. As a result, it delivers a better finish than the plastic back used on the Gaalxy S21. In addition, the Apple smartphone offers greater resistance against water (2 meters deep vs 1.5 meters).

Speaking of performance, we have two cell phones here that are very pleasing. In the case of the iPhone 11, it has an Apple A13 Bionic Hexa-core chip up to 2.65 Hz and 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy S21 has an Exynos 2100 processor along with 8GB of RAM. In practice, both bring great performance for daily use. However, if you want more stability in games, the iPhone 11 will be a better buy due to less heating.

The iPhone 11 has a superior build to the Galaxy S21

Cameras & System

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 11 comes with a dual 12MP camera on the back and a 12MP front lens. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 features a triple sensor setup (12MP + 64MP + 12MP) on the rear and a 10MP selfie lens. In practice, both capture beautiful photos in good lighting. However, the Samsung device delivers more features by having a dedicated camera for zoom and night mode on all lenses.

Regarding videos, both models are very pleasing because they record in 4K at 60 FPS. In addition, both models capture good selfies, but only the Galaxy S21 has the autofocus feature that helps keep the focus on your face even when you get closer to the display.

As for the system, we have two very different devices here. If you value greater stability and a system with more updates, the iPhone 11 with iOS really has the advantage over the Galaxy with Android. However, if you value versatility, like to duplicate apps and customize the system, the Galaxy S21 will suit you better.

The Galaxy S21 offers greater camera versatility by having a dedicated lens for zoom and night mode on all sensors (Image/TTTech).

Battery & Screen

For those who don’t know, the iPhone 11 houses a 3110 mAh battery, a capacity lower than the 4,000 mAh of the Samsung device. However, Apple’s smartphone delivers superior autonomy, reaching up to 5 to 6 hours of screen time. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 in our tests managed a maximum of 4 hours of screen on.

If the iPhone has the best battery, the Galaxy S21 changes the game in terms of screen. After all, Samsung’s 2021 glahship delivers more vivid colors and greater fluidity with its 120 Hz refresh rate (iPhone no more than 60 Hz). In addition, the Galaxy S21 has a superior front usability and a much nicer front design for enjoying games and videos.

the iPhone 11 has a smaller battery than the Galaxy, but offers superior autonomy (Image/TTTech).

Conclusion

After considering the above points, the question remains: which of the above two smartphones is worth buying in 2022? As seen, both have their strengths and weaknesses. So, if you value higher quality on social networks like Instagram, want a more stable system and longer battery life, the iPhone 11 will be a better buy. Now, if you are looking for a more versatile device, with more camera features and a better screen, the Galaxy S21 will be a better investment.