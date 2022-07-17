While recovering from a serious illness, Rafa Kalimann strengthens at home: “Coming back”

Rafa Kalimann left his Instagram followers excited after appearing to practice physical exercises this Friday afternoon (15). The presenter is still recovering after contracting Malaria while traveling to Mozambique, Africa.

In the stories, Rafa was caught missing his dogs and then excited to start training. After receiving her personal at home, she took a heavy toll on the workout and made netizens more relaxed.

Rafa Kalimann talks about the treatment of Malaria

Rafa Kalimann used his Twitter account to talk a little more about his treatment against Malaria. She ended up explaining a little more about the disease after several rumors that rolled on the internet.

“And one more important thing I need to tell you about is malaria. I saw that many had doubts about it. Malaria is a disease transmitted by the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito, it is not contagious, that is, it is not transmitted from one person to another”, Rafa began.

“Except for transfusion of contaminated blood and/or sharp objects (such as syringes, for example). There is no vaccine that is recommended for adults yet. The treatment is done with specific drugs that if given in time can save most patients. The severity depends on the type of parasite. It is a serious and common disease in northern Brazil, India and the African continent where the most severe form predominates. Every year around 410 thousand people die and of these 260 thousand are children under 5 years old, mainly in Africa. In Brazil, malaria treatment is offered free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS) and includes a series of medicines 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”, added the former BBB.

