Who is Guilherme Leicam? Learn more about the actor who kissed Malvino

This week, Guilherme Leicam became one of the most talked about topics on social media after Malvino Salvador said that his co-star used his tongue in the technical kiss in the scene of “A Dona do Pedaço”.

Malvino said that the French kiss was not previously agreed, and Leicam also spoke about the case, and said, in a joking tone, that the actor had said that he liked his kiss.

In the soap opera “A Dona do Pedaço”, by Walcyr Carrasco, Malvino Salvador played Agno, a closeted gay businessman, who was in love with the boxer Rock (Caio Castro), but was not reciprocated. In the final stretch of the story, he got involved with Leandro, played by Leicam.

But after all, who is Guilherme Leicam?

His real name is Guilherme Maciel da Costa, and he chose this stage name, because Maciel backwards is Leicam.

The 31-year-old actor was born in Rio Grande do Sul, and moved to Rio de Janeiro with his mother to invest in his career. His first work as an actor was at the age of 13, with a participation in a chapter of “Chocolate com Pimenta”, in 2003.

career as an actor

Guilherme Leicam and Alice Wegmann as Vitor and Lia in ‘Malhação’ Image: Publicity/TV Globo

In 2008, he joined the “Oficina de Atores da Globo”, and two years later, he got his first character: Led, in the soap opera “Tempos Modernos”. In 2011, he made his prime-time debut on the channel, in the 9 pm soap opera “Fina Estampa”, as Fábio, son of Juan Guilherme (Carlos Casagrande).

Leicam’s first major role came in 2013, when he starred in “Malhação: Intense como a vida”, where he gave life to the mysterious biker Vitor, Lia’s (Alice Wegmann) romantic partner. Along with the protagonism, the first controversy also came: he replaced Guilherme Prates in the plot.

At first, Prates was the protagonist of the season, with the character Dinho, who lived a love triangle with Lia and Ju (Agatha Moreira), two best friends. However, his character did not please the public and in the middle of the soap opera, TV Globo opted for the exchange between the “Guilhermes”.

Guilherme Leicam and Gabriel Braga Nunes shared the same role in ‘Em Família’ Image: Publicity/TV Globo

After his success in Malhação, Guilherme participated in “Em Família”, a novel by Manoel Carlos, and played his first antagonist: the jealous Laerte in the second phase of the novel, later played by Gabriel Braga Nunes.

In 2014, he played another villain: Gustavo, in the soap opera “Alto Astral” and the following year he made a participation in “Malhação: Seu Lugar no Mundo”, as Tito.

Malvino Salvador and Guilherme Leicam exchange kiss at the end of “A Dona do Pedaço” Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

The actor played Artur in the soap opera “Tempo de Amar”, in 2017, and two years later he gave life to the famous Leandro, his last role in soap operas. His most recent work as an actor was a cameo in the series “Tô de Graça”, by Multishow, in 2021.

Musical career

In 2017, parallel to his career as an actor, Guilherme launched himself as a singer with his single, “Papo de Sapo”. The following year came the single “Trato” and an EP called “Ao Vivo em Fortaleza”, with four tracks.

Personal life

Guilherme Leicam and ex-girlfriend Bruna Altieri Image: Instagram

More reserved with his personal life, Leicam dated actress Bruna Altieri, 22, from 2013 to 2019. Even though he was more discreet, he was involved in a controversy in June 2014.

At the time, the actor told on social media that he was brutally assaulted by the father of a fan during an 18th birthday party in Maringá, Paraná. He was a vip presence on the birthday, and at the end of the event, he was attacked.

“I carried out with the usual politeness all the obligations towards my contractor. At the end of the party, I was thrown into a corner out of nowhere and brutally beaten. That was not enough. in the head, I was chased all night long,” he wrote.

Currently, the actor is dating Anna Clara Carvalho and shares romantic clicks with his beloved on his social networks.