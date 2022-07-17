Who is MEI buys 0km car with up to 30% discount; know how

If you are an individual micro-entrepreneur, that is, a MEIwe know that several difficulties can appear along the way that can make your business face problems on a daily basis, especially in a country that is not recognized for supporting this business class so much, even though it needs greater support.

But the truth is that many people enter this MEI world without knowing exactly what can be enjoyed, what are the main advantages, among other things. Although there is not as much incentive and adjustments as we would like, it is possible to find some benefits which this type of entrepreneur is entitled and which should be exploited.

And one of the advantages that very few people are aware of is the possibility of buying a brand new car with a super discount that can go from 2.5% to 30% in some cases, as the MEI can acquire a new vehicle by using the ICMS exemption. for direct selling.

Best of all, this benefit is not restricted to commercial car purchases, that is, it is also perfectly possible to invest in a car for private use.

However, it must be remembered that the discount amount is not fixed, so it will vary from one manufacturer to another, also taking into account the model and number of vehicles being purchased.

How to buy with the discount?

To make your purchase with the right to the discount, just use your CNPJ at the time of negotiation and present your personal documents, preferably those that prove your position as a businessman, which can be the MEI certificate next to the CNPJ card.

It is important that the person researches the automakers well, as this will impact the discount. Automakers such as Chevrolet, Fiat, Renault and Volkswagen are part of this program that allows the purchase at a discount.

The record sales cars with this benefit are: Gol, Onix and the Strada pickup. This is largely due to the fact that they are all popular, economical cars that can be used both for leisure and as the official vehicle of a company.

It is precisely because they are “popular” cars that the discount on them tends to be large. It’s no wonder that everyone bets on one of them, right?

Do not forget that for the MEI, the annual billing must be up to a maximum of R$ 81 thousand, so it is recommended do not buy a vehicle whose price is higher than that or even more than a car where the sum of the values ​​exceeds this number.

It is also necessary to keep in mind that the delivery period of the vehicle can be up to two months, and there may still be different rules regarding the guarantee. In addition, it is determined that the car cannot be resold for one year.