Why diet is so important for patients with phenylketonuria

The Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition claims the role of the endocrinologist in the management of this disease due to the importance of nutritional and metabolic treatment to cover the nutritional needs of each age, thus avoiding a food imbalance in these patients.

“When the patient reaches adulthood, other situations must also be addressed, such as pregnancy, prevention and treatment of problems related to overweight and obesity which can be caused by the dietary restrictions imposed”, emphasizes the doctor, with whom we spoke in depth about this health problem.



What is phenylketonuria and how does it manifest, what are the most common symptoms?

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a disorder of amino acid metabolism in which there is an alteration of the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH), necessary to transform the amino acid Phenylalanine into Tyrosine. It is estimated that 1/10,000 born in Europe (1/24,000 born in the world) suffer from this pathology. It is currently detected in neonatal metabolic screening (“heel prick”) programs.

Due to the enzymatic alteration, there is an accumulation of Phenylalanine in the blood, which becomes toxic, especially if it accumulates in the brain. That is especially dangerous in young children, where the accumulation of toxic metabolites in the brain is easiest.

Symptoms can be highly variable in severity (classic PKU), and include psychomotor retardation, growth retardation, microcephaly, tremors, epileptic seizures, eczema, among other symptoms. If diagnosed and treated early, many of these problems can be prevented. It should also be said that there is a smaller percentage of cases where the symptoms are milder.

What are the causes of the appearance of this disease?

PKU has a genetic origin, which is inherited in a recessive manner (that is, an altered gene must be inherited from each parent). The inability to metabolize Phenylalanine causes the accumulation of toxic substances and also prevents the normal production of the amino acid Tyrosine. All this gives rise to the symptoms of the disease.

It is detected thanks to the heel test, in newborns. What is the protocol of action once diagnosed?

It is currently detected in neonatal metabolic screening (“heel prick”) programs, which began in our country decades ago. It consists of obtaining a few drops of blood by puncturing the heel of newborns that are impregnated in special paper that is sent to a reference laboratory for metabolic diseases.

If altered levels outside the normal range are detected by this test, parents are notified to repeat the test. If this repetition is abnormal, the parents and baby are called to carry out clinical studies and additional metabolic tests at pediatric metabolic disease centers to confirm the presence of the disease and initiate specific treatment. All this is carried out with educational and emotional support that allows parents to know the situation correctly and how it is managed from the first moment, with a very close monitoring of the baby.

They talk about the importance of the endocrine role, is it a disease that requires a multidisciplinary approach?

Nutritional and metabolic assessment and treatment is very important for the management of patients with PKU. It is necessary to cover the nutritional needs of each age, trying to avoid imbalances. In addition to covering the specific needs of growth and development, once the patient reaches adulthood, other situations must also be addressed, such as pregnancy, or the prevention and treatment of problems related to overweight and obesity that may arise associated with imbalance imposed by dietary restrictions.

Nutritional education of the patient and their environment is essential to obtain a good result. . All this requires a multidisciplinary team coordinated by physicians specializing in metabolic diseases, typical of the field of expertise of the specialty of Endocrinology and Nutrition.



How can diet help us if we have this disease? Are there foods that we should limit in their consumption?

The fundamental treatment of PKU is based on the elimination of Phenylalanine sources, especially animal proteins and other sources (eg, aspartame used as a food sweetener or as an excipient in some drugs). Foods that should be strictly avoided or limited are those that are high in protein, such as:

Milk, cheese and dairy products.

All types of meats (veal, pork, poultry, lamb, etc.).

All types of fish.

Eggs.

Legumes (chickpeas, dried beans, lentils, etc.).

Dry fruits.

Vegetables and fruits, together with low protein foods (medicinal foods) and specific formulas, will be the basis of the diet of these patients. It is not possible to completely eliminate all natural proteins from the diet and we must find the tolerance ceiling for each person, as they will be essential for proper growth. These dietary restrictions imply an unbalanced diet and require the use of specific Phenylalanine-free supplements. Some patients respond to the administration of BH4 (tetrahydrobiopterin), an enzyme cofactor that allows greater tolerance to certain amounts of natural proteins.

It is a chronic disease with no cure, how can it affect the quality of life of those who suffer from it?

By its very nature, Phenylketornuria is a chronic and incurable disease. It is very important to keep Phenylalanine levels under control, which always improves the patient’s symptoms. People with PKU may see their quality of life affected: on the one hand, if there are neurological sequelae, they can prevent adequate cognitive and neurological functioning; on the other hand, dietary restrictions can be a significant barrier to social activities. The need for phenylalanine level checks and medical tests can increase feelings of disability.

Both in terms of quality of life and life expectancy, early detection thanks to neonatal screening programs makes it possible to reach adulthood in better clinical conditions, but an imbalance in the diet can predispose to the appearance of excess weight and associated metabolic problems, something we need to pay close attention to.



In recent years, the availability of a variety of specific phenylalanine-free supplements with improved presentations, formats and palatability has improved and can be adapted to the changing needs of patients of all ages. In addition, there are advances in neutral amino acid treatments that compete with the passage of phenylalanine into the nervous system, enzyme replacement treatments, and perhaps gene therapy in the future.

Add that, in addition to all that has been mentioned, it is very important to have reference units recognized by the Ministry of Health (CSUR) that allow a specialized multidisciplinary management aspects of assistance, teaching and research. It is also essential that an adequate transition of patients is carried out through the articulation between pediatric care teams and specialized adult and primary care services. Finally, the role of patient and family associations stands out, with whom there must be effective collaboration.

