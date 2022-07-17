Why Silvio never accepted the ‘easy money’ of churches on SBT







“SBT is a Jewish house”, explains Silvio Santos Photo: Blog TV Room

Eight months after leaving the Band, missionary RR Soares, from the International Church of Grace of God, will return to the channel’s screen. After not renewing his prime-time program contract, the network agreed to make a new deal, now to lease space early in the morning.

The return of the famous telepastor to the Band reinforces the dependence that several TV networks have on money from large churches. The millions paid from the tithe of the faithful help these broadcasters to close the accounts. It’s an effortless monthly billing guarantee. Record and RedeTV! are in this group.

SBT, on the other hand, does not provide schedules for religious programs. This is a non-negotiable principle imposed by the channel’s owner, Silvio Santos. Even in difficult phases for TVs, such as at the beginning of the pandemic, when there was a retraction in advertising, he did not give in.

“Jew should not hire the TV to others. Don’t you know that the Jews lost everything when they let other religions into Israel?”, he explained his position in an interview with journalist Mônica Bergamo, in ‘Folha de S. Paulo’, in June 2013.

“The Jew cannot allow another religion in his house. That’s why I don’t let any religion into the SBT, which is a Jewish house,” he said. Son of Russian immigrants, Silvio Santos follows many precepts of Judaism. He also occasionally attends evangelical services to accompany his wife and daughters, members of the religion.

The money associated with preaching by pastors has not been missed by the Anhanguera station. In 2021, SBT was the network with the highest net profit, R$141 million.

Every religious denomination has the right to use television’s power of influence to communicate with its adherents and seek new converts. Watch whoever you want.

From a business point of view, it is healthier for a station not to rely on churches to reach its revenue target. SBT deserves recognition for avoiding this practice that adds nothing to the quality of programming.