Will Brazil be impacted by the fall?

The tables have turned, so for the first time in two decades, the euro is worth less than the dollar. The forecast is that the currency will continue to fall. This week, one euro was quoted at US$ 1.01, which surprised many people. But what does this change imply in the Brazilian market? See the consequences of the fall.

The euro was down 11% against the dollar in 2022. The scenario benefits exporters Brazilians. However, the simple fall of the euro, especially in an isolated analysis, does not have significant impacts for Brazil.

Euro is worth less than the dollar

The scenario is unusual for the following reason: since the euro began to circulate in Europe, on January 1, 2002, this was the first time that the European currency was below the dollar.

Until then the quotation was between 10% and 30% more than the American currency. The scenario is advantageous for Brazilian exports and, for this reason, it has some impact on the business of companies in different areas.

Mainly in the oil, soy and wheat sectors, but there are so many others. THE pricing is in dollars in the international market, so the current scenario will result in more gains in sales of products from Brazil abroad. Thus, the mere fact that the euro registers a fall has no direct impact on the country.

Because? Well, the first parity of the Brazilian currency is with the dollar. After that, there is the relationship between the dollar and the euro. In addition, the Brazilian market has more relations with the United States, for example, than with Europe.

The reason the euro is worth less than the dollar is the recession economic. The war in Ukraine has led to a growing rise in prices for all services and products. As a consequence of all this unstable situation, investors have been selling euro assets to avoid risks.