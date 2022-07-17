With an alternative team, Dorival Júnior outlines Flamengo to face Coritiba; see probable lineup – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

Rubro-Negro is in ninth position in the Brasileirão

With the aim of retaking the first positions in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo enters the field this Saturday (16) against Coritiba, at Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília, from 19:00 (Brasilia time). For the confrontation, the coach Dorival Júnior decided to spare some holders, in order to preserve for the next duels.

Flamengo must go to the field with the following formation for the game against Coritiba: Santos, Matheusinho, Pablo, Gustavo Henrique and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Victor Hugo and Diego; Lazaro, Marino and Pedro.

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

It is worth noting that Flamengo has some players in the Medical Department. They are: Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Bruno Henrique. The defenders are in severe pain in their right knee and are taking a preservative to get back in shape. The shirt 27 underwent surgery and will only return in the next season of Rubro-Negro.

As mentioned, Flamengo seeks to regain the top positions in the Brazilian Championship leaderboard. At the moment, Rubro-Negro is in ninth place, with 21 points in 16 matches played. For this reason, Mais Querido knows the importance of victory in today’s match, against Coritiba.

Flamengo and Coritiba will face off at 7 pm (Brasilia time) this Saturday (16), for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília, as the Maracanã lawn is undergoing renovations. You can follow all the plays of the national classic on the live broadcast of Coluna do Fla, on YouTube.