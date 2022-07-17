With an increase in voters aged 16 and 17 and over 70, the total number of eligible voters will be a record, says TSE | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported this Friday (15) that 156.4 million voters are eligible to vote in the October elections, a record number in the country’s electoral history. There are 9.1 million more voters than in 2018 (6.21% growth).

Contributing to this increase were 16 and 17 year olds and people over 70.

The number of voters in these age groups — who are not required to vote — has increased since the 2018 election.

After an intense TSE campaign that involved digital influencers, artists and politicians, the electorate of 16 and 17 year olds grew 51.13%. This age group registered 716,164 more voters than in 2018.

There was also a significant increase in voters over the age of 70. Now, there are 14.8 million, which represents 2.8 million (23.82%) more than in the last lawsuit.

The majority of the electorate is made up of women. There are 82.3 million voters, representing 52.65% of the total. Men are 74 million (47.33%).

The president of the TSE, Luiz Edson Fachin, stated that the data show the engagement of Brazilians.

“The data that we are releasing today on the Brazilian electorate demonstrate the civic strength in Brazil: more than 156 million male and female voters make up the largest electorate in Brazilian history in the electoral register. It is with this perspective of organizing, preparing and holding elections that are essential for democracy, that are essential for the democratic rule of law that the Superior Electoral Court makes public the final result of the systematization of electoral registration in Brazil”, he said.

The minister once again highlighted the security and reliability of the voting system.

“It is a service that the Electoral Justice provides as it has done in 90 years of existence, in more than 25 years of the electronic voting system in favor of democracy, of a safe, transparent and auditable system”.

According to TSE statistics, almost half of voters are in the Southeast:

ELECTORATE BY REGION (in total number of voters by region) Source: Superior Electoral Court

39% more voters abroad

For this year’s election, the number of Brazilians voting abroad has increased.

The number of voters able to vote outside the country this year reached the mark of 697,078, 39.21% more than in 2018 – which had 500,727 people qualified to vote in other countries.

In relation to 2014, the number almost doubled: in that election, there were 354,184 voters able to participate in the election outside Brazil. Voting abroad will be exercised by 0.45% of the total Brazilian electorate.

The largest electoral college in the country is São Paulo, with 34,667,793 voters (22.16% of the electorate). The other four states with the most voters are Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul.

THE FIVE STATES WITH THE MOST ELECTORATE Source: Superior Electoral Court

The state with the lowest number of voters is Roraima, with 366,240 people eligible to vote in October (0.23%). The five states with the lowest number of voters are all in the North region:

Rondônia: 1,230,987

1,230,987 Tocantins: 1,094,003

1,094,003 Acre: 588,433

588,433 Amapa: 550,687

550,687 Roraima: 366,240

The five cities with the largest electoral colleges in the country are:

Sao Paulo (9,314,259);

(9,314,259); Rio de Janeiro (5,002,621);

(5,002,621); Brasilia (2,203,045);

(2,203,045); Belo Horizonte (2,006,854);

(2,006,854); savior (1,983,198).

The smallest electoral colleges are in the municipalities of

borá in São Paulo (1,040 voters);

in São Paulo (1,040 voters); Araguainha in Mato Grosso (1,042 voters);

in Mato Grosso (1,042 voters); Serra da Saudade in Minas Gerais (1,107 voters);

in Minas Gerais (1,107 voters); Old Mill in Rio Grande do Sul (1,213 voters);

in Rio Grande do Sul (1,213 voters); anhanguerain Goiás (1,234 voters).

This year, most of the electorate has completed high school. In 2018 and 2014, the electorate’s main educational level range was that of people with incomplete primary education.

Complete high school : 41.1 million voters (26.31%);

: 41.1 million voters (26.31%); Incomplete elementary school: 35.9 million (22.97%);

35.9 million (22.97%); Incomplete high school: 26 million (16.65%);

26 million (16.65%); complete higher education : 17.1 million (10.95%);

: 17.1 million (10.95%); Read and write: 11.2 million (7.1%);

11.2 million (7.1%); Complete primary education: 10.1 million (6.5%);

10.1 million (6.5%); Incomplete higher education: 8.4 million (5.38%);

8.4 million (5.38%); Illiterates: 6.3 million (4.05%);

6.3 million (4.05%); Uninformed: 32.1 thousand (0.02%).

ELECTORATE’S INSTRUCTION DEGREE (in percentage %) Source: Superior Electoral Court

According to data from the TSE, most of the electorate will now be able to vote with biometrics, a system that uses fingerprints to identify female voters and provides greater security.

There are 118 million Brazilians who will be able to use the tool in October (75.52%).

The number of voters who will vote with the social name in 2022 reached 37,646 people. In 2018, 7,945 people voted with the name by which they identify themselves – a growth of 373.83%.

In this group, 20,129 people present themselves with a female name. Another 17,517, with the male name.