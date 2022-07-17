With Gallardo in the crosshairs, Atlético-MG sees favorite coach for Turco’s departure

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atletico

Atlético-MG is eyeing the market to define the replacement of Argentine coach Turco Mohamed, whose dismissal is a matter of time. Right now, two names appear as big favorites, one of them being the two-time Libertadores champion Marcelo Gallardo, currently at River Plate.

The Millonarios coach is an old dream of so many giants of Brazilian and European football. He has a contract in Argentina until December of this year, when he must say goodbye to the Buenos Aires team and head towards new career challenges. However, the biggest obstacle for the Rooster is the wait until then.

Chance of signing Gallardo is low

Atlético-MG understands that their need for a top coach is immediate and the change can happen at any time. Therefore, he has no intention of waiting until next season, which ends up dispelling the rumors about a possible arrival of Gallardo to the team.

Atlético-MG studies hiring Renato Gaúcho

With the foreigner with a distant but real option, the Minas Gerais team goes in search of another veteran of the ball. According to journalist Jorge Nicola on Youtube, this coach appointed as an option for the board is Renato Gaúcho. He has been out of work since leaving Flamengo last year and has been listening to proposals.

In an interview, Portaluppi pointed out a preference for Boca Juniors, who fired Battaglia, but made it clear that he intends to examine all polls: “I am a coach and I will analyze every offer that comes in”. The professional left Rubro-Negro with 38 games, with 25 wins, eight draws and five defeats.