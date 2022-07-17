With gasoline at R$5.59, the number of states with advantageous ethanol drops

After the reduction in the ICMS rate on fuels in the states, which began to be implemented last month, prices began to fall at gas stations.

In the first 15 days of July, the liter of gasoline was on average 10.22% cheaper compared to the end of June, while ethanol had a considerably smaller drop, 6.33%. Thus, the number of states where alcohol is more advantageous for flex-fuel cars has plummeted.

The data are from Ticket Log. According to the logistics and fleet management company, today it is worth supplying with fuel derived from sugarcane in just four units of the Federation: Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais and São Paulo – last month, ethanol was the best alternative, from an economic point of view, in seven states.

In the first half of July, the lowest average price of gasoline was R$ 5.593 per liter, sold in the Santa Catarina city of Paulo Lopes. The minimum price for ethanol, in turn, was R$ 3,791, in Valentim Gentil (SP).

“Among the states, the most expensive gasoline continues to be sold in Piauí, at R$ 7.41, and ethanol with the highest average price was again registered in Pará, at R$ 6.65”, informs Douglas Pina, director -General of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility division of Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

.Check below the survey of the logistics company with the average prices of the two fuels throughout the national territory.

How is the calculation done?

The definition of the states where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price of a liter of fuel and average consumption – fixed at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is necessary to consider that the fuel of vegetal origin increases the consumption in approximately 30%, with variation downwards or upwards. For this reason, it is only worth using ethanol when the difference in price outweighs the reduction in autonomy in percentage terms.

See where it is most worth fueling up with ethanol*

+ Goiás

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ R$ 4,379

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.515

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ R$ 6,178

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.537

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ R$ 4,447

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.523

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,782

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.590

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ R$ 4,893

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.576

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ R$ 6,624

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.576

+ Sao Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,285

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.504

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,130

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.533

See where it’s worth filling up with gas*

+ acre

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 5,788

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.681

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,260

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.631

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,028

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.709

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,979

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.607

+ Amazon

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,398

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.635

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.928

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.602

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.773

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.679

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,091

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.617

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,199

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.729

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,197

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.626

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.556

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.654

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,205

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.540

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.572

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.656

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,523

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.567

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,186

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.728

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,173

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.624

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.012

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.590

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,764

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.588

+ Pará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,654

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.783

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,167

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.623

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.675

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.668

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,765

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.588

+ Paraná

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4,884

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.575

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,302

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.548

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.996

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.705

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,030

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.611

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,559

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.654

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,407

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.644

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,337

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.628

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,490

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.564

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 6,230

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.733

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,053

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.613

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,070

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.714

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,362

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.553

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,055

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.712

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,799

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.591

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,090

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.716

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,281

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.633

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.928

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.697

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,230

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.542

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,325

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.744

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,218

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.628

+ Tocantins

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 5.820

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.685

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7.010

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.610

*Prices for the first half of July 2022; due to lack of data, it was not possible to compare fuel prices in Amapá

