With high inflation, food stamps last only 13 days, research shows | Economy

Research by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives shows that the food stamp credit balance has not kept up with the increase in the average cost of eating out.

The survey took into account the average value of R$ 40.64, from the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies (ABBT), within the company’s customer base.

Share this report on Telegram

Share this report on WhatsApp

According to Sodexo, from the arrival of the pandemic in 2020 until June this year, the average duration of food stamps has been just 13 days. In 2019, it was 18 days.

The research takes into account the granting of food stamps for 22 days, which is the working period of employees.

“If we consider that each transaction takes place in one business day, we can say that today the worker has to pay nine days of salary for lunch and thus close the month until the next benefit recharge”, explains Willian Tadeu Gil, director of Institutional Relations and Corporate Responsibility at Sodexo Benefits and Incentives.

The executive recalls that companies have been alert to this challenging scenario, readjusting the value of the benefit credit.

“It is important to remember that, in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of the previous year, companies of all sizes increased, on average, 7.42% the value of the meal card credit, precisely because they understand that the offer of benefits to the worker is a matter of business strategy in attracting and retaining the best talent”, he says.

However, this average adjustment of 7.42% of the meal vouchers was below the inflation for the period, according to a report by the g1. The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which is the country’s official inflation measured by the IBGE, stood at 11.3% until March.

Meal away from home drives up inflation in June

Increase 48.3% in the last 10 years

A survey by Ticket, a company in the meal and food benefits sector of Edenred Brasil, shows that the average amount spent on meals away from home grew 48.3% in the last 10 years – in 2013, eating out cost about R$27, 40, and in 2022 this value changed to an average of R$ 40.64.

According to Ticket, the increase in the average price of meals shown by the survey could be weighing even more on workers, as it is below inflationary corrections.

According to the study, the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated in the analyzed period was 73.8%. If corrected according to the official inflation measured by the IBGE, the complete meal would cost an average of R$ 47.62 in the pocket of Brazilians.

In the detailed analysis by region, the greatest variation of meals away from home was observed in the Northeast. The value rose from R$23.74 to R$40.28, an increase of 69.6%. The smallest variation was observed in the North region, with an increase of 18.6%. In 2013, the dish cost R$ 30.45. Now, it costs R$ 36.14.