With Vasco’s defeat, Cruzeiro guarantees the symbolic title of the first round of Série B | cruise

Without entering the field, Cruzeiro secured, in advance, the symbolic title of the first round of the 2022 edition of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship.
With Vasco’s defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, this Saturday, the Minas Gerais team can no longer be overtaken by the second place in the table until the end of the first half of the competition.
At the moment, Cruzeiro has 38 points at the top of the championship. Vasco has 34 points and can only reach 37 points until the end of the first phase of the dispute (click here and check the updated classification).
Cruzeiro still plays two more games before the start of the championship return. This Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team welcomes Novorizontino, in the complement of the 18th round of Serie B.
On Wednesday, in Alagoas, Cruzeiro faces CSA, in Maceió, for the last round of the first half of the competition.
Chance to increase advantage
Faced with the stumbling blocks of Vasco and also Sport, fifth in the table, Cruzeiro can increase the advantage at the end of the championship.
If they beat Novorizontino, Raposa will have 41 points. There will be a seven advantage for the team from Rio, which occupies the second position. Regarding Sport, the first team outside the access group to Serie A, Cruzeiro will reach 15 points ahead in the dispute for the return to the elite of the Brasileirão, in 2023.
