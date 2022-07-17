Woman calls Bolsonaro corrupt and is removed from motorcycle

Episode was recorded in Juiz de Fora; it is the first time that the president has visited the city since the stabbing, in September 2018

A woman was removed this Friday (Jul. ) and call Bolsonaro “corrupt”.

The episode was recorded on Benjmin Constant Street, in the central region of the city. It is the first time that Bolsonaro has visited the city since the stabbing, on September 6, 2018.

In the images it is possible to see the moment when the woman is arrested after screaming “Squid” and refer to Bolsonaro as “you corrupt”.

Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora

After the motorcycle ride with supporters, the president participated in the meeting of the 43rd State Convention of the Assemblies of God of Minas Gerais. He said voters need to vote”with reason” in October.

“Some want to put a demonstrably corrupt person to run the nation”, he said during an evangelical service. “Wrong choices lead to wrong policies. Who pays the price? The whole society. Do you want to put a razor to drive this Ferrari called Brazil? will overturn”, he stated.

Bolsonaro also said that the laws exist for “protect the majority” and that the “minorities have to adapt”.

“The other day I said that the mother wants Joãozinho to continue Joãozinho. ‘Ah homophobic statement’. Oh my God. Where will we go by giving in to minorities? Laws exist, in my opinion, to protect the majority. Minorities have to adapt“, said.

